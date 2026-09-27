Steroids have earned a well deserved reputation as one of medicine's most useful tools. They control inflammation, suppress allergic and autoimmune reactions, and are used in a wide range of conditions, from skin disorders and asthma to autoimmune diseases and eye conditions, including after eye surgery. They are, in many situations, essential medicines, not drugs that patients should fear or stop on their own. The concern arises when steroids are used for longer than necessary, without medical supervision, or without appropriate follow up. Even when steroids are prescribed for a condition elsewhere in the body, their effects can sometimes extend to the eyes.

What Steroids Can Do To The Retina

One of the important retinal conditions associated with steroid use is central serous chorioretinopathy, or CSC. Steroids can take a toll on the blood vessels and supporting tissue at the back of the eye, especially the choroid and the retinal pigment epithelium. In people who happen to be susceptible, this can cause fluid to leak underneath the retina. Once that fluid starts to build up, the central retina, which is normally lying flat, can lift slightly, and this is exactly the area responsible for sharp, detailed sight.

Patients usually describe it as blurred or distorted central vision, straight lines that suddenly look bent, or objects appearing a little different in size than they should. The good news is that in most cases, CSC settles down on its own once the steroid dose is reduced or stopped under a doctor's supervision. That said, some patients do end up with symptoms that linger or keep coming back, and those cases usually need a retina specialist to take over.

Who Runs The Risk

CSC does not care much about how the steroid entered your system. It can show up whether someone is on oral tablets, an inhaler, a skin cream, a nasal spray, or even eye drops. There is no single route that is safe and another that is risky, and plenty of people use steroids for years without ever developing it. What seems to be true is that steroids simply make certain people more prone to it than others. Anyone on steroids for a long stretch, or anyone who notices new changes in their vision while taking them, should take that seriously enough to get an eye check.

Why It Often Goes Unnoticed

The tricky part is that CSC does not always announce itself. When the fluid underneath the retina is minimal, a person might not notice anything unusual at all. When symptoms do show up, they tend to be subtle at first, a bit of blur, lines that look slightly wavy, or objects that seem a touch smaller or oddly proportioned, which makes it easy to brush off as tiredness or the need for new glasses rather than something worth getting checked. These changes may be mistaken for tired eyes, changes in spectacle power, or simply ignored if they do not interfere much with daily activities. This is why any new or unexplained change in vision in someone using steroids should not be overlooked. An eye examination, including a retinal evaluation when appropriate, can help detect CSC and determine whether any change in steroid treatment needs to be discussed with the doctor who prescribed it.

Other Effects Of Steroids On The Eye

Prolonged steroid use can cause a rise in eye pressure in susceptible individuals, which may lead to steroid induced glaucoma and damage to the optic nerve if left untreated. Prolonged steroid use can also increase the risk of cataract, which can cause gradual blurring of vision. This is why people who require prolonged steroid treatment may need appropriate eye monitoring, even when their vision appears normal.

Using Steroids Safely

None of this means that patients should stop their steroid medication on their own or avoid it out of fear. Steroids remain essential treatments for many medical conditions, and suddenly stopping certain long term steroid medications can itself be harmful. The concern is not the appropriate use of steroids, but unnecessary, prolonged, or unsupervised use and inadequate follow up. For example, a short course of steroid eye drops after cataract surgery, used exactly as prescribed and reviewed by an eye doctor, is very different from repeatedly using or refilling steroid eye drops for months without medical supervision.

My Advice To Patients

Never continue steroid eye drops beyond the duration advised by your doctor, and do not restart an old steroid prescription without checking first. If you are using steroids regularly for another medical condition, let your eye doctor know, particularly if you develop new visual symptoms such as blurring, distortion, or difficulty seeing clearly. Depending on the type, dose, and duration of steroid treatment, your doctor may recommend monitoring of eye pressure, the lens, and, when appropriate, the retina. Most importantly, do not stop a prescribed steroid medication on your own. If there is concern about its effects on your eyes, discuss the treatment with the doctor who prescribed it.

Steroids remain among the most valuable medicines in modern medicine, and for many patients they are an essential part of treatment. The message is not to fear steroids, but to use them thoughtfully and under appropriate medical guidance. We ask patients on steroids to stay alert to any new changes in their vision and to come in for an eye check whenever that is advised, or the moment something feels off. With the right treatment and follow up at the right time, most steroid related eye problems can be picked up and managed well. A medicine this powerful deserves to be respected, and part of that respect means keeping a close, ongoing watch on what it might be doing to our eyes.

(By Dr Pooja Bhatlavande, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Thane)

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