Breakfast may be the first meal of the day, but what you put on your plate can affect how your stomach feels for hours. Some common breakfast choices can leave you feeling bloated, especially if they are difficult to digest.

A simple morning meal with foods that are light can be easier on the stomach. Gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi recently shared a list of seven breakfast foods on Instagram that can help avoid bloating.

One option is overnight oats with chia seeds and blueberries. Oats and chia seeds provide fibre, while blueberries are usually easy to tolerate when eaten in small amounts. Another choice is eggs with sourdough bread. Eggs “contain virtually no fermentable carbs” that can cause digestive problems, while traditional sourdough may be easier to digest than some other types of bread.

He also suggested having a plain dosa for breakfast. According to Saurabh Sethi, “plain dosa, made from fermented rice and lentil batter, plain dosa can be a relatively easy to digest breakfast. Keep the fillings simple and you can have a side of sambar.”

The health expert also suggested lactose free Greek yogurt with strawberries. This combination gives “protein and live cultures without the lactose,” which may cause bloating in people who are sensitive to it.

Another option is kiwi with chia pudding. Kiwi may help with regular bowel movements, while soaked chia seeds provide soluble fibre. He also recommended oatmeal with banana and walnuts. Together, these foods provide fibre and healthy fats.

A spinach and egg omelette is another simple choice. It is “high in protein and relatively low in fermentable carbs” that may cause digestive issues. People who notice that onions or garlic make their bloating worse can leave them out of the omelette.

Also Read: Eating 100g More Ultra-Processed Food Daily May Raise Heart Risk By 14%: Study

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.