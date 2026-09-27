Do you feel tired all the time? Nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee says this can be a sign that your body needs attention. She states that constant fatigue can happen because of nutrient deficiencies, poor sleep, dehydration, blood sugar changes or even an underlying health problem.

Mukherjee recommends starting with simple changes in your daily diet and routine. She suggests including leafy greens such as spinach, kale and methi, along with colourful fruits such as berries and citrus fruits. These foods provide important vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Whole grains such as oats, quinoa, millets and brown rice can also help provide steady and long-lasting energy. Protein-rich foods such as eggs, fish, dal, paneer and nuts are important for maintaining muscles and stable energy levels.

She also recommends including healthy fats from nuts, seeds, avocado and cold-pressed oils. Staying hydrated is equally important. She says water-rich foods such as cucumber and watermelon can help with hydration. She advises people to drink around two to three litres of water a day.

Mukherjee says it is also important to pay attention to nutrients such as vitamin B12, vitamin D, iron and magnesium. A deficiency in some of these nutrients can be linked to tiredness and low energy.

She also points out that low levels of some nutrients can make you feel tired. Vitamin B12 helps with energy production and brain function, while vitamin D helps reduce fatigue and supports immunity.

Iron is also important because it helps carry oxygen around the body. A lack of iron can leave a person feeling weak and tired. Magnesium also supports muscles, sleep and the nervous system.

Some people also use supplements such as CoQ10 and omega-3 for energy and overall health. Adaptogens such as ashwagandha and rhodiola are also used by some people for stress and energy support.

In addition to food, Mukherjee says that getting enough sleep, around seven to eight hours, is also very important for the body to recover. She recommends moving your body daily with a mix of strength training, walking and flexibility.

The nutritionist further says that some morning sunlight can help regulate the body's sleep cycle and support vitamin D levels. "Managing stress through meditation, breathing exercises or other relaxation methods can also help," she says.

Mukherjee also recommends limiting excess caffeine, reducing refined sugar and ultra-processed foods, and keeping regular meal and sleep timings.

The focus, Mukherjee says, is not just to find a quick energy boost but, most importantly, to understand what is draining the body's energy in the first place.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.