Constipation is an issue often approached as a health emergency, requiring laxatives and other medicines. But Integrative Lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho believes it is more than that. In a post, he has explained that certain lifestyle changes can help against constipation.

He says that foundational changes in the way we eat, sleep, or exercise can eliminate constipation.

Coutinho states that healthy bowel movement depends on an entire ecosystem, from hydration and stool consistency to sleep, nutrition, and more.

“So instead of constantly chasing the toilet…let's build the foundations that support the body's ability to eliminate,” he says.

Tips To “Eliminate” Constipation

Coutinho claims that regular bowel frequency does not mean you are not suffering from constipation. If you feel blocked or that you have not emptied your bowels, you may still be constipated.

He advises that a diet rich in whole fibres such as legumes, vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds can influence stool consistency.

The lifestyle coach says that fruits such as prunes, apples, and pears support bowel movement, as they provide pectin and sorbitol.

Hydration is equally important while increasing fibre intake, as per Coutinho.

He says that walking and muscular activity can improve bowel movement. He also advises that the bowel has its own rhythm. This is what often stimulates the gastrocolic reflex, a physiological response where food entering the stomach leads to increased activity in the colon, influencing bowel movements.

Ignoring the “biofeedback” of the body and deciding to delay going to the bathroom can work against the body's natural rhythm and lead to constipation.

Stress and emotional health can influence the body's natural rhythm as well, leading to constipation. Activities like journaling, therapy, and breathwork can help.

For comfortable bowel movements, the body needs coordination between the rectum, colon, the pelvic floor, abdominal pressure, and anal sphincter. A footstool can raise the knees to create a more squat-like position and aid in easier defecation.

Coutinho advises against using gadgets in the bathroom, as you may lose awareness of your body's cues.

He says that yoga may help in regulating the nervous system, increase abdominal mobility, and relax the body.

Sleep and vitamin B1 levels also make up the foundations of your body. However, you need to take professional guidance before consuming any supplement for better sleep or bowel movements.

“Persistent constipation deserves curiosity, not endless experimentation. Sometimes the answer really is a foundation. Sometimes it is a medication,” Coutinho says.





He advises that one should consult a doctor in case of unexpected blood loss, unexplained blood in the stool, vomiting, or severe abdominal pain.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.