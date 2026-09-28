Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Ramayana Part 1</i> Release Date May Shift To November 5: Report

Ranbir Kapoor fans may have a reason to celebrate. Ramayana Part 1 could reach theatres a day earlier than previously planned. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, which was scheduled to release on November 6, has reportedly been preponed to November 5. If the new date gets final approval, the makers are expected to make an official announcement soon.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers of Ramayana have now decided to release their labour of love on Thursday, November 5. Also, this time, the plan is to release it across the world, that is, in India as well as overseas, on the same day. The stakeholders are more or less on board with this new release date. If it gets final approval, the makers will make an official announcement.”

With the release date drawing closer, the makers are also stepping up promotions and giving audiences a better look at the characters. A few days ago, character posters for the much-awaited epic were unveiled.

One of the posters featured Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The trio were seen against a forest backdrop. Another poster focused on Yash as Ravana and gave audiences a closer look at the antagonist's grand appearance.

Ramayana is being mounted as a grand cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey, the movie stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

The story will be released in two parts. While the first instalment will arrive this year, the second part is slated for a Diwali 2027 release.

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