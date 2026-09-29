"Not On My Bingo Card": Internet Reacts To Mira Rajput's Unexpected Appearance On Kareena Kapoor's Show

Mira Rajput is all set to join Kareena Kapoor Khan on the couch of What Women Want, and the unexpected collaboration has already got the internet talking.

Mira posted a series of pictures from the sets and shared a note for Kareena. "What women want is to be themselves. Thanks @kareenakapoorkhan for having me and for being the and the woman you are."

The post quickly caught the attention of fans, with several users expressing their excitement about seeing the two women together. Given the connections between their families and Bollywood history, many admitted that this was a collaboration they did not see coming.

Internet Reactions

One user wrote, "WAIT... WHAT THIS COLLAB?! OH MY GOODNESS. Absolutely CAN'T WAIT for seeing you both gorgeous together."

Another fan echoed the surprise, commenting, "TBH, This collaboration was NOT on my bingo card for life ! Insane."

A third user summed up the crossover with, "Two Kapoors, one conversation, and SO much to talk about!"

Other reactions included, "Can't wait for the episode," while another fan praised the camaraderie between the two women, writing, "When women support another woman, the world feels worth living."

Background

Mira's appearance is bound to spark curiosity because of Kareena's history with her husband Shahid Kapoor. Before marrying Mira, Shahid dated Kareena for nearly four years. The two actors were among Bollywood's most talked-about couples during their relationship and later continued to be remembered for their on-screen pairing.

Their 2007 film Jab We Met, in particular, remains a fan favourite.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015. They have two children together: a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain.

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