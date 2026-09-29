On Inaaya's 9th Birthday, A Million-Dollar Pic Featuring Sharmila Tagore, Taimur. Courtesy, Kareena Kapoor

Soha Ali Khan–Kunal Kemmu's daughter, Inaaya, turns 9 years old today. On her birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her first adorable wish on social media. Kareena shared three pictures with a lovely caption.

In the first picture, Taimur is seen making faces while Inaaya looks far away.

The second picture features a couple of fridge magnets showing the birthday girl with her cousins Taimur, Jeh and Kareena.

The picture which has the Internet's heart is the one featuring Sharmila Tagore, Taimur and Inaaya. In the picture, the two grandchildren are seen planting kisses on their grandmother's cheeks.

The caption accompanying the pictures reads, ‘Happy birthday, Inaaya, you beautiful princess. We love you… Have the best day and the coolest dance party ever today.'

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrate Inaaya's birthday in a grand way every year.

Have a look at the birthday video from two years ago.

In a video shared by Soha Ali Khan, we see the birthday girl, Inaaya, getting off her bed and stepping into a beautifully decorated balcony with a unicorn theme.

As she enters the hall, there is an impressive backdrop with animal-themed decorations, showcasing dogs, cats and rabbits. The birthday girl is seen making cotton candy and cutting a two-tiered cake alongside her parents. The clip also features many of Inaaya's little friends enjoying the party.

‘Life is better with sprinkles… #happybirthday Thank you to everyone who wished us, who visited us and who helped us celebrate,' wrote Soha Ali Khan in the caption. Reacting to the post, Kritika Kamra wrote, ‘This looks so fun! Happy happy Inni.' Shweta Bachchan commented, ‘Happy happy birthday to her.'

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan got married in January 2015. The couple welcomed Inaaya in September 2017.

Soha Ali Khan is busy with her podcast show. Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Vibe, which he directed and starred in as well.

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