<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Box Office Collection Day 53: Neem Karoli Baba Film, With Rs 309 Crore In India, Remains A Game Changer

Hanuman Ansh - the Neem Karoli Baba film - has entered its eight week at the box office and there's no signs of slowing down. After 53 days, the film registered Rs 309.38 crore in India, while the gross stands at Rs 365.50 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 53, Hanuman Ansh collected a net of Rs 2.35 crore across 4,298 shows as per Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to Rs 365.50 crore and total India net collections to Rs 309.38 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹0.25 crore on Day 53, taking its total overseas gross to ₹38.75 crore so far.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 404.25 crore.

The number-game of Hanuman Ansh over the weeks portrays a bigger picture of Indian cinema, sharing an inside view of how the film became a game-changer.

In the first week the film minted Rs 1.08 crore.

It was followed by Rs 0.40 crore, Rs 10.40 crore in second and third week respectively.

In its fourth week, the film minted Rs 61 crore, followed by 90.25 crore ( in week 5), Rs 80.25 crore (week 6).

In its seventh week, it minted Rs 44.80 crore and it's still counting.

The film did not have a huge opening audience to begin with. But the people who did watch it started talking about it. The subject also gives the film a very specific audience. Neem Karoli Baba has a large following in India and abroad. A film based on his life can connect with viewers who may not necessarily be regular followers of mainstream Bollywood releases.

Helmed by Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a biographical devotional drama based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, which chronicles the life of Neem Karoli Baba. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles.

21-year-old Anupriya Nagar is one of the youngest female producers of the film who contributed the 1/3rd of total investement of the film, solely based on her belief in Neem Karoli Baba's blessings.

