'Contributed One-Third Of Total Investment': 21-Year-Old Producer Anupriya Nagar On <i>Hanuman Ansh's</i> 'Miraculous' Success

Vishal Chaturvedi's devotional drama, Hanuman Ansh, one of the rarest success stories, became a path-breaking study for the changing landscape of Indian cinema. 21-year-old Anupriya Nagar, who's one of the co-producers of the film spoke to the media about the film's stellar success and how she contributed to the film.

"Hum teen mahilaayein hain. Main sabse chhoti hoon. Hum teen peedhiyon ki mahilaayein is film se judi hui hain (Three women from three different generations have contributed to the film. I am the youngest). I joined the film after the shoot had been completed. They needed funds for the film's post-production," Anupriya told the media.

The initial idea of Anupriya contributing to the film's fund came from Maharaj Ji.

"Maharaj Ji ne bola, 'Tumne itne saal UK mein part-time job ki hai. Tum apni bhakti ke prati is film mein poori tarah se kyon na laga do?' Maine bhi bina soche-samjhe laga diya." (Maharaj Ji suggested that I invest in the project. This is an emotional project for me).

Anupriya also wanted to clarify a misconception. "People think I have invested the entire amount for the film. I am the youngest producer, and I have contributed one-third of the total investment."

Anupriya also said that the miracles of Maharaj Ji have not been talked about widely.

"People have come to know about him through celebrities. Maharaj Ji is a global figure. He has influenced people from other countries, including Steve Jobs and Larry Brilliant. People visit Kainchi Dham after hearing celebrities talk about it. But I want people to go there after learning about Maharaj Ji's stories and the history of the place."

Opening up about her decision to back the film despite having no prior experience of filmmaking, Anupriya shared in an earlier interview, "I feel like age is just a number. My only focus was to bring Maharaj Ji's stories to the younger audience, to Gen Z. We get to know about such things through foreigners. I myself got to know about him through a foreigner, and, being the youth of India, I was ashamed that I was not getting to know about him through his own story."

Anupriya further revealed that she invested every single penny she had earned and saved from her part-time jobs in the UK to make the film. "When I came across Maharaj ji at a beautiful juncture of my life, I just wanted to get into this project. I didn't know what I could contribute because I had not done filmmaking, but I was ready to give my heart and soul to it. The project needed some investment at that particular time, so I said, 'Whatever I have, I'm ready to give you guys,'" Anupriya said.

Helmed by Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a biographical devotional drama based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, which chronicles the life of Neem Karoli Baba. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles.