<i>Hanuman Ansh's</i> 21-Year-Old Producer Confirms Sequel After Box Office Success

Vishal Chaturvedi's devotional drama, Hanuman Ansh, became a major box office success despite beginning its theatrical journey on a small scale. After opening on 300 screens and dropping to only 30 on its eighth day, the film has now expanded to over 1,500 screens.

Following the success at the domestic box office, the film is now releasing internationally. Behind its massive success, there is 21-year-old Anupriya Nagar, who dedicated her savings to produce the film inspired by Neem Karoli Baba.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, the producer confirmed the sequel. “We are not going to dishearten our viewers. Maharaj ji (Neem Karoli Baba) has given us so much in abundance regarding the box office, so we don't have a choice but to make this.”

As per Sacnilk reports, at the end of day 31, Hanuman Ash has crossed the Rs 122 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Anupriya also shared that she wants the sequel to retain the simplicity of the first film. “Our film was supposed to be made for Rs 2 crore. If we had made the same film for Rs 10 crore, it wouldn't have come out this way. The rawness and simplicity came from the low budget, and we will definitely keep that in mind,” she said.

Opening up about her decision to back the film despite having no prior experience of filmmaking, Anupriya shared, “I feel like age is just a number. My only focus was to bring Maharaj Ji's stories to the younger audience, to Gen Z. We get to know about such things through foreigners. I myself got to know about him through a foreigner, and, being the youth of India, I was ashamed that I was not getting to know about him through his own story.”

Anupriya further revealed that she invested every single penny she had earned and saved from her part-time jobs in the UK to make the film. “When I came across Maharaj ji at a beautiful juncture of my life, I just wanted to get into this project. I didn't know what I could contribute because I had not done filmmaking, but I was ready to give my heart and soul to it. The project needed some investment at that particular time, so I said, ‘Whatever I have, I'm ready to give you guys,'” Anupriya told the outlet.

Helmed by Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a biographical devotional drama based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, which chronicles the life of Neem Karoli Baba. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles.