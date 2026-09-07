<i>The Family Man Season 4</i>: Manoj Bajpayee Reveals What Happens Next

Fans have been asking Manoj Bajpayee the same question for quite some time now – when is Srikant Tiwari coming back? The actor finally has an update on The Family Man Season 4, and it looks like the next chapter of the Raj & DK series is slowly moving ahead.

Manoj Bajpayee recently revealed that discussions for the fourth season are expected to begin soon. Once the talks take place, the script will be worked on, and the cast will then be called in for preparations. The actor also said that he has been getting questions about the show from fans across age groups.

“Talks will start happening soon. It's quite flattering that it has become such a great franchise that each and every person, be it a child or an adult, keeps asking about it. Once the conversation about the fourth season starts, the script will be finalized, and then we'll be called in to start prepping for it and give our dates,” the actor said in a conversation with Variety India.

The update comes after the release of Season 3, which once again followed Srikant as he tried to manage his work as an intelligence officer along with the problems in his personal life. Manoj Bajpayee has played the role since the show began and has become closely linked with the character.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee is also gearing up for Last Man in Tower. He plays Yogesh Murthy, also known as Masterji, in the project based on Aravind Adiga's 2011 novel. Talking about the role, he described Masterji as a man who is deeply attached to his principles and does not want to give up his dignity.

“Masterji is stubborn, addicted to his principles and sticks to what he thinks is right and wrong. He is an old man without a wife who doesn't want to compromise on his dignity at all, and the last person he wants to be hurt by is his son,” the actor said.

Manoj Bajpayee also revealed that he performed his action scenes himself, including the climax. He admitted that doing physically demanding scenes has become harder with age, but he still went ahead without a body double.