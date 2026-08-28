Manoj Bajpayee's <i>Last Man In Tower</i> To Release On September 11

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the finest actors the Indian film industry is blessed with, and fans are eagerly awaiting his next project. His upcoming film Last Man in Tower, an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's acclaimed novel of the same name, is set to hit Indian theatres on September 11.

The film, directed by Ben Rekhi, also stars Boman Irani and Divya Dutta. The story has been adapted for the screen by Sooni Taraporevala, known for collaborations with Mira Nair on different projects, including Salaam Bombay, Mississippi Masala and The Namesake.

Last Man in Tower is presented by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media. The teaser, which is now out, has already piqued fans' curiosity. The film revolves around Masterji, a retired school teacher who finds himself standing alone when members of his community begin making choices against his convictions. As those around him begin to see a chance at a different life, his determination to stand by his principles puts relationships to the test. The plot explores the lives of people caught in a conflict over their homes and the difficult choices they face when presented with an opportunity to change their lives.

The film also boasts a talented crew, with screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi, known for films such as Piku and October, penning the dialogues. Music for the film has been composed by Govind Vasantha, who has delivered the scores for films including 96 and Meiyazhagan.

The teaser of the film, posted by Spirit Media on Instagram, was captioned, “Resilience never retires. But when one man stands in the way of everyone else's dreams, what happens next? Last Man in Tower — Releasing 11th Sept.”

The film is also produced by Rekhi, Guneet Dogra and Pratiksha Rao.

Before Last Man in Tower, Manoj Bajpayee was seen in the financial thriller film Governor: The Silent Saviour. His other known projects include Gangs of Wasseypur, Special 26 and Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai.