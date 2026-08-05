<i>Khosla Ka Ghosla</i> 2 BTS: Anupam Kher Discusses Films, Life And Plays Chess With Boman Irani Between Takes

The Khosla Ka Ghosla fever is here to stay. On Wednesday, Anupam Kher shared a BTS video from the shoot of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 to bid farewell to Boman Irani as he wrapped up shooting for the film. In the cover image of the video, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani are seen playing chess. The video shows Anupam Kher thanking his screen rival for putting in his best. Boman Irani, in return, thanked Anupam Kher and the crew.

Anupam Kher also shared a long message for co-star and friend Boman, describing his bond with him.

"FILM WRAP FOR KHURANA SAAB! Last night was the film wrap for my dear friend, #BomanIrani, on #KhoslaKaGhosla2!

"What can one possibly say about a man who seems to have it all? Talent, humility, generosity, wit, and a heart that is always larger than life," Anupam Kher began the note.

"Our relationship in the film couldn't be more different from our relationship off screen. In the film, he is the intimidating, ruthless and unforgettable #KhuranaSaab. In real life, he is one of the warmest, kindest and most generous friends one could ask for," he continued.

"Working with Boman is always a joyous ride. His understanding of cinema, his preparation, his attention to detail and his ability to make every scene richer are simply extraordinary. Even between takes, whether we were discussing films, life, world-building or a game of chess, every moment with him was a joy," Anupam Kher added.

"Thank you, Boman, for bringing your brilliance to the screen and your friendship to my life. It's always a privilege to share the frame with you. See you on the sets of #KhoslaKaGhosla2! Jai Ho," he signed off.

The camaraderie of the two stars was palpable in the post. Anupam Kher wrote, "KHURANA & KHOSLA in agreement at last. Thank you for your love and laughter."

The viral reel

In the clip, Anupam Kher leads the queue while Parvin, Ranvir and Boman Irani stand behind him. Fans were amused to see Anupam Kher and Boman Irani's characters having fun together, as they were at loggerheads throughout the prequel over a piece of land.

Sharing the post, Anupam Kher wrote, "Khoslas and Khurana were never in sync. NOT EVEN HERE! Jai Ho! #KhoslaKaGhosla2 #Trending #ShootTime.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 releases in theatres on August 28.

Also Read | 'Anupam Kher Mein Sabse Zyada Jawani Hain': Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 Actor Parvin Dabas On Viral Mere Mehboob Reel

