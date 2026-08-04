'Anupam Kher <i>Mein Sabse Zyada Jawani Hain</i>': <i>Khosla Ka Ghosla 2</i> Actor Parvin Dabas On Viral <i>Mere Mehboob</i> Reel

You didn't see it coming, but it happened — and it flooded your social media. Before Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 hit theatres, the OG team was already viral, courtesy the 'Mere Mehboob' reel.

Parvin Dabas, who plays Chiraunjilal "Cherry" Khosla in the film, shared who came up with the idea and how they broke the Internet in an exclusive chat with NDTV. Parvin said the whole team didn't think it would be such a big hit.

Asked who came up with the idea for the reel, Parvin said it was Anupam Kher.

"Anupam Kher, who is the youngest mind on the set, came up with it. I will say, sabse zyada jawani Anupam ji mein hain (he is full of youthful energy). He said a couple of times, yeh reel banate hain, yeh accha banega (let's make this reel, it will be good). Aur phir lunch time mein, lunch karne se pehle, apne restaurant mein, jahan hum baithte the shooting ke time, wahi pe hi humne iska shoot kiya (we shot it at the restaurant where we used to sit during shooting, before lunch)," Parvin tells NDTV.

Did they rehearse it many times before putting the reel on Instagram? To this, Parvin says, "Ek-do baar hi humne try kiya, lyrics suna, use yaad kiya. Humne masti-mazaak mein hi shoot kiya aur daal diya, socha nahi tha yeh itna hit hoga (we tried it once or twice, listened to the lyrics, memorised them. We shot it for fun and posted it; we didn't think it would be this big)."

The viral Mere Mehboob trend is in the spotlight after it became an expression of protest for Gen Z during the student protests against the NEET paper leak and irregularities in other examinations, leading to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last month.

Asked if the OG Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 team was trying to make a political statement at a time when every narrative is being scrutinised on social media, Parvin Dabas says, "Yeah, not at all, not at all. Aisa kuch iraada nahi tha, you know, jo bachche ne banaya, congrats to him, you know, gaana toh pehle bhi tha, yeh toh purana gaana hai. We were not trying to make any political statement."

The viral reel

In the clip, Anupam Kher leads the queue while Parvin, Ranvir and Boman Irani stand behind him. Fans were amused to see Anupam Kher and Boman Irani's characters having fun together, as they were at loggerheads throughout the prequel over a piece of land.

Sharing the post, Anupam Kher wrote, "Khoslas and Khurana were never in sync. NOT EVEN HERE! Jai Ho! #KhoslaKaGhosla2 #Trending #ShootTime."

The reel has garnered 142 million views on Instagram.

About Khosla Ka Ghosla 2

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is the sequel to the popular 2006 cult comedy. The upcoming film reunites the original stars from the first movie alongside some fresh faces.

Directed by Prashant Bangia, the film features Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma, and

Kiran Juneja from the original cast, while Divya Khosla, Ravi Kishan, Nishant Verma, Kangan Baruah Nangia and Danish Iqbal join as new faces.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 releases in theatres on August 28.

Also Read | "100+ Million Views Club": Ranvir Shorey Thanks Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 Co-Star Anupam Kher For Viral Reel