'Became A Side Character In My Own Story': Isha Rikhi Gets Emotional On <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>, Salman Khan Tells Her To Move On

Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi has entered Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20, days after announcing her divorce from rapper Badshah. Isha and Badshah announced on August 31 that they had decided to end their marriage after five months. On the show, Isha got emotional while talking about her relationship and her decision to move on.

Isha Rikhi Breaks Down On The Show

In her introduction video, Isha spoke about wanting to get married and settle down, before revealing how certain experiences changed her.

She said, "I tried really hard because I wanted to get married and settle down. But some experiences change you. I think when your trust is broken in certain relationships, you reach a stage where you start wondering where you went wrong. But whatever I faced, I don't want to talk about it. I didn't even realise when I became a side character in my own story. But I don't have any regrets."

Talking about her decision to participate in Bigg Boss 20, Isha said she wants to move beyond the shadow of her past relationship and establish an identity of her own.

She added, "I am coming to Bigg Boss so that I can step out of that shadow and create my own identity. People should get to know the real Isha, and I want to win the show."

Salman Khan Tells Isha Rikhi To Move On

Isha later joined Salman Khan on stage, where the host welcomed her and discussed her emotional introduction video. Salman told Isha that everyone goes through break-ups and that there was no need to cry over the past.

He then asked Isha if she wanted to speak about her relationship. However, she declined, saying that it was in the past. Salman agreed with her decision and stressed that personal matters should remain private.

Salman told her, "Personal matters should be personal only. Move on, Isha, because the other person has moved on a long time ago. So nobody can hurt you emotionally now."

He also encouraged Isha to focus on the present rather than dwell on what had happened in the past.

Isha entered the Bigg Boss 20 house alongside Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey.

Badshah And Isha Rikhi's Divorce Announcement

Badshah and Isha Rikhi wrote, "I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time.

"This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship," Badshah wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Isha Rikhi had confirmed her marriage with Badshah during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session in June.

Badshah was earlier married to Jasmine Masih. The couple separated and finalised their divorce in 2020. They have a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, who was born in January 2017.

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