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Bigg Boss 20 Premiere: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan's Show

Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere tonight, September 6

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<i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Premiere: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan's Show
Salman Khan returns as the host of Bigg Boss 20.

The Bigg Boss house is ready to open its doors once again. Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere tonight, September 6, with Salman Khan returning to take viewers through another season of fights, friendships, drama, and of course, plenty of surprises.

Where And When To Watch

For fans who have been waiting to see who will enter the house this year, the wait is almost over. The grand premiere will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm, giving OTT viewers an early start to the new season.

Just like last season, Bigg Boss 20 is following an OTT-first approach. The episode will be available on JioHotstar before making its way to television. Those who prefer watching the show on the small screen can catch the Colors TV telecast at 10:30 pm.

Contestants List

Among the names doing the rounds are boxer Mary Kom, actor Amrapali Dubey, Geeta Basra, Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann, Aman Gandhi, Aasif Khan, Kushal Tanwar (Gullu), Qazi Touqeer, Isha Rikhi, Love Gill, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh (Scout), Arishfa Khan, Rhiti Tiwari, Yung DSA, Rhiya Ahir and Rohed Khan.

However, it is worth remembering that these are only rumoured names. The official contestants will be confirmed once they walk into the Bigg Boss house during tonight's grand premiere.

ALSO READ: Inside Bigg Boss 20: A House of Colours, Chameleons, And Two Lives

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