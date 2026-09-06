"Box Office Is Telling Us All A Story": Anubhav Sinha On <i>Mirzapur The Movie</i> And <i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Success

The recent box office numbers of Mirzapur The Movie and Hanuman Ansh have caught filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's attention. While Mirzapur The Movie opened strongly on Friday, Hanuman Ansh has turned into one of the biggest surprise successes of the year. For Anubhav Sinha, however, both films point to something bigger than just unexpected hits.

Sharing his thoughts on X, the filmmaker congratulated the team of Mirzapur The Movie and said the box office was sending a message that the industry needed to notice. He wrote, "Congratulations Team Mirzapur!!! Well done. The Box Office is telling us all a story if we watch carefully. Mirzapur and Hanuman Ansh are not freak hits. It is easy to draw simplistic conclusions and dangerous too."

Anubhav Sinha's comments come at a time when Hanuman Ansh has continued to perform well weeks after its release. The film, which was made on a reported budget of only Rs 2 crore, has collected Rs 99.38 crore in India, as per a Sacnilk report.

What makes its run even more interesting is how slowly it started. Hanuman Ansh, written, directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi, opened with just Rs 10 lakh on its first day. Its numbers improved gradually, with the film finding a much bigger audience after completing three weeks in theatres.

Meanwhile, Mirzapur The Movie has made an impressive start of its own. The Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Jitendra Kumar-starrer opened at Rs 25.75 crore in India on Friday, as per Sacnilk. The movie has so far minted Rs 59.39 crore at the domestic box office.

Anubhav Sinha, who has moved from commercial films to movies such as Mulk, Thappad, Anek, Bheed and Assi, appears to see these numbers as more than isolated box office surprises. His post suggests that the industry may need to look more closely at what audiences are choosing to watch.