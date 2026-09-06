<i>India's Got Latent 2</i>: Samay Raina Calls Medha Shankr His 'Sabse <i>Achi Dost</i>' Amid Dating Rumours

The latest episode of India's Got Latent 2 has added to the buzz around Samay Raina and Medha Shankr. Dating rumours surrounding the two have been doing the rounds for some time. Now, their appearance on the show has given fans another moment to talk about their equation. During the episode, Samay referred to Medha as his “sabse achhi dost”.

A light-hearted segment featuring magician Kabir Sharma soon turned into a conversation about Samay Raina's friendships. While discussing the comedian's close circle, Balraj Singh Ghai's name came up. Balraj is the owner of the comedy club The Habitat and is also known to share a close personal and professional bond with Samay.

Kabir then asked Samay to pick his “sabse achha dost” from among the people on the panel. Without much hesitation, Samay chose Medha Shankr. His choice immediately grabbed attention, given the speculation surrounding his relationship with the actor. Rumours linking the two have been circulating for several months, particularly because of their friendly equation and appearances together.

Medha is not the only celebrity with whom Samay shares a close friendship. The comedian also shares a strong bond with actor Varun Dhawan. The two are known to go to the same gym and have been seen sharing fun moments during their workout sessions.

The speculation surrounding Samay Raina and Medha Shankr is not limited to their recent appearance on India's Got Latent. The two have been spotted at the same events on multiple occasions, including the premiere of Anandam in Mumbai in June.

On another occasion, a video of the duo at the same venue fuelled the dating rumours. Reports at the time suggested that they walked separately after seemingly noticing the paparazzi around them.

The dating buzz resurfaced once again this week after a Filmfare report claimed that Samay and Medha were spotted on the same flight and were later seen at Mumbai Airport. However, neither Samay nor Medha has publicly confirmed that they are dating.

