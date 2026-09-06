Smriti Irani On Life After 2024 Election Defeat: 'I Picked Up My Phone And Asked For Work'

Smriti Irani recently opened up about the period that followed her defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, saying the experience changed the way she looked at both her career and life.

The former Union minister lost the Amethi seat to Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma in the elections.

What's Happening

In a recent interview with Times Now, Smriti described the electoral defeat as a "liberating" experience.

She explained that her priorities had changed since she first entered politics, saying that the loss allowed her to focus more on what she could contribute rather than what she wanted to prove.

"The experience has been liberating from many perspectives. Firstly, it is liberating because the Smriti Irani who came into politics had something to prove. And the Smriti Irani of 2024, who had a defeat, had something to contribute. The issue was who wants to accept your contribution and what you can contribute," she said.

Smriti also opened up about returning to the professional world after her political defeat. She recalled picking up her phone and directly approaching people in the media and entertainment industry to ask if they had work for her.

"I picked up my phone and asked for work in media and entertainment. I said, 'I don't have a job, can you please give me some work?' The Vice Chairman of JioHotstar, Uday Shankar, was the reason I lost my job. Today, he has become the reason why I have my job again," she said.

According to Smriti, her return to television sets was unexpected for many people who had seen her rise to one of the country's prominent political positions. Recalling the reactions she encountered, she said, "She has returned on set? We are daily wagers," she recalled people saying.

"She has returned on set? We are daily wagers," she said, adding, "So it is liberating from that perspective because nobody expected that I would go back and look for a job."

Smriti Irani Returns As Tulsi Virani

Smriti eventually made her return to television in July 2025 with the second season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She reprised her much-loved role as Tulsi Virani, with Amar Upadhyay returning as Mihir Virani.

The new season premiered on Star Plus and was also made available for streaming on JioHotstar. The show's makers later said that the reboot had clocked more than 1.6 billion minutes of watch time across television and streaming platforms following its premiere.

Despite periodic reports and rumours about the show going off air, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi continues to air.

Smriti has also continued her political work alongside her return to entertainment. She was appointed BJP National General Secretary and has remained involved in the party's organisational activities and strategy in Uttar Pradesh.