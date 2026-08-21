"Posturing, Not Advocacy": Smriti Irani Slams Rahul Gandhi's FIR Sit-In

Smriti Irani tore into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over what she pointed out was his choreographed dramatics to mislead young people into targeting the Centre. Irani, who was appointed BJP national general earlier this week, said the Congress MP's show of support to protesters on exam paper leak issues was just "political posturing" and not "genuine advocacy."

In an exclusive interview to NDTV's Padmaja Joshi, the former Union minister also accused Gandhi of exploiting issues concerning paramilitary forces for "political gain" while disregarding official investigations.

"How serious does Rahul Gandhi take this issue can be evidently seen on the internet. Many people have shared visuals of him tossing toffees at people at that very police station, laughing and gesticulating in fun in front of the police on a serious issue," Irani told NDTV, referring to the protest that happened in July.

Gandhi is holding a sit-in protest in central Delhi demanding that a first information report (FIR) be filed on a complaint by a youth, who suffered pellet injuries during the agitation over NEET paper leak last month at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

Irani said Gandhi shows a recurring pattern of disrespect towards security forces.

"Should we as citizens be shocked that Rahul Gandhi mounted an attack on the paramilitary services of our country? We should not. This is the same individual who in parliament questioned the valour of the Indian armed forces. This is the same individual who has gone ahead and in the national capital supported those who called for Bharat ke tukde," she said.

To a question on the July 20 matter involving the Rapid Action Force (RAF), she cautioned against reaching conclusions based on political claims while the investigation is still going on.

"Don't take his statement to be a manifestation of the truth in a circumstance where investigations are underway, in a circumstance where investigating agencies include personnel from the paramilitary force," she said, adding the public should trust the investigators instead of maligning the paramilitary forces. "Let the investigation proceed transparently. The evidence speaks for itself."

She refuted allegations about rising discontent among the Gen-Z, saying young people are heavily represented across state services and the armed forces.

"Those who serve in the paramilitary forces are also Gen-Z. Those who serve in the Indian armed forces are also Gen-Z. Those who serve in our other frontline services are also Gen-Z," Irani said. "It is ironic that a man who is currently in a statutory position three years away from senior citizenship claims to be a youth," she said, taking a swipe at Gandhi.

The BJP leader acknowledged public concerns on administrative systems, and assured that the government has been actively engaging with students.

"There have been times when we heard from citizens across many age groups in many states voicing concerns about how the system needs to be robust. I am not claiming that everything is utopian. However, I can say the prime minister has been responsive, the government has been responsive, there has been engagement with not only students' groups but citizens at large," Irani told NDTV, drawing from her previous tenure as Union minister for education and women and child development.

She alleged Gandhi had consistently failed to give constructive policy inputs. "If you ask me to take a measure of Mr Gandhi and how dedicated he is to Indian education, I was formulating the National Education Policy in my term as the minister of education. I never had Mr Gandhi approach me, sit down and contribute to the National Education Policy," she said.