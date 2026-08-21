Video: CJP Team Chased, Attacked During Rajasthan School Visit. They Blame BJP

- CJP leaders attacked and chased from Jaipur village during school inspection visit
- Crowd accused CJP of being anti-national and called them urban naxals and Pakistanis
- CJP blamed BJP, alleging local leaders incited violence and attacked their volunteers
A team of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders was attacked and chased out of a village in Jaipur when they went for a school inspection.
The CJP leaders, led by party co-founder Ashutosh Ranka, came under attack when they were on their way to visit a government primary school in Jaipur's Bagru Assembly constituency on Friday.
Dramatic videos from Rampura Kanwarpura village in Jaipur showed a crowd confronting, abusing and attacking the CJP team as they made their way into the village. The crowd shouted slogans against the CJP, called them "urban naxals", "anti-nationals" and "Pakistanis".
#BREAKING | CJP members attacked during Jaipur school visit— NDTV (@ndtv) August 21, 2026
NDTV's @VishwasSharma_ reports pic.twitter.com/TKQtS8nQan
The volunteers were attacked and chased by the angry crowd. Some men were seen beating the CJP activists, who had to leave the village without visiting the school.
The CJP has blamed the BJP for the attack. Ranka claimed that they were invited by the villagers to inspect the school that allegedly runs from a cowshed.
"For many years the school has been running from a cowshed. We visited the same school last year too. We had informed the police about today's visit. But the BJP goons were already there. Our volunteers were assaulted. Our cars were smashed, phones were broken, a woman was assaulted, my shirt was torn, and one of our team members suffered a fractured hand," Ranka told mediapersons after the attack.
VIDEO | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka says, "We had gone to inspect the school in Rampura-Kanwarpura village. For the past several years, the school has been operating in a buffalo shed. We had gone for an inspection last year as well,… https://t.co/MqgiMSCt8R pic.twitter.com/pWxyPwsyyW— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2026
He further requested mediapersons not to blame the villagers, claiming that a local BJP leader called goons from outside to attack the CJP team.
"Requesting media to not blame the villagers for today's incident. People were sent from outside to incite violence. It was the villagers who had requested us to come and inspect the school. I have been told that the local BJP councillor was seen distributing money to some goons," Ranka posted on X.
Requesting media to not blame the villagers for today's incident. People were sent from outside to incite violence. It was the villagers who had requested us to come and inspect the school.— Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) August 21, 2026
I have been told that the local BJP counsellor was seen distributing money to some goons.
Jaipur MLA Swami Balmukundacharya, who is from the BJP, said that the locals don't agree with the CJP's views. "I have been informed that the villagers objected to the visit and did not allow the CJP to enter. This shows that the villagers do not want the kind of atmosphere that the Cockroach Party is trying to create, where they want to disrupt the children's education."
CJP's Shivangi Sharma, who was part of the team, alleged that women were also beaten and abused by the crowd. "I am from this area, born and brought up here. I was called Pakistani, Naxal and outsider. How can they call us outsiders within our own country? I am very sad with what happened today," Sharma told PTI.
Ashu has been attacked by BJP goons in Rajasthan.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 21, 2026
Ashu and other volunteers of CJP were beaten up and have been injured.@PoliceRajasthan has allowed this to happen. pic.twitter.com/pc7c3GCAfV
Some protesters who claimed to be villagers asked why the CJP did not go to Jharkhand if they are working for education. "They are anti-nationals. Why did they not go to Jharkhand? We don't want them in our village," one villager told NDTV.
Another villager said, "This area has not seen any development. There are no roads, schools, nothing in our area. We want facilities."
The attack on the CJP team also led to an uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly, with the BJP and Congress crossing swords. While Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara blamed the BJP for the attack, Rajasthan Home Minister Jawahar Singh Bedam claimed it was the Congress that was creating trouble in the garb of the CJP.