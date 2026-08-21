Video: CJP Team Chased, Attacked During Rajasthan School Visit. They Blame BJP

A team of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders was attacked and chased out of a village in Jaipur when they went for a school inspection.

The CJP leaders, led by party co-founder Ashutosh Ranka, came under attack when they were on their way to visit a government primary school in Jaipur's Bagru Assembly constituency on Friday.

Dramatic videos from Rampura Kanwarpura village in Jaipur showed a crowd confronting, abusing and attacking the CJP team as they made their way into the village. The crowd shouted slogans against the CJP, called them "urban naxals", "anti-nationals" and "Pakistanis".

The volunteers were attacked and chased by the angry crowd. Some men were seen beating the CJP activists, who had to leave the village without visiting the school.

The CJP has blamed the BJP for the attack. Ranka claimed that they were invited by the villagers to inspect the school that allegedly runs from a cowshed.

CJP volunteers were chased and beaten by a crowd

"For many years the school has been running from a cowshed. We visited the same school last year too. We had informed the police about today's visit. But the BJP goons were already there. Our volunteers were assaulted. Our cars were smashed, phones were broken, a woman was assaulted, my shirt was torn, and one of our team members suffered a fractured hand," Ranka told mediapersons after the attack.

He further requested mediapersons not to blame the villagers, claiming that a local BJP leader called goons from outside to attack the CJP team.

"Requesting media to not blame the villagers for today's incident. People were sent from outside to incite violence. It was the villagers who had requested us to come and inspect the school. I have been told that the local BJP councillor was seen distributing money to some goons," Ranka posted on X.

Jaipur MLA Swami Balmukundacharya, who is from the BJP, said that the locals don't agree with the CJP's views. "I have been informed that the villagers objected to the visit and did not allow the CJP to enter. This shows that the villagers do not want the kind of atmosphere that the Cockroach Party is trying to create, where they want to disrupt the children's education."

CJP's Shivangi Sharma, who was part of the team, alleged that women were also beaten and abused by the crowd. "I am from this area, born and brought up here. I was called Pakistani, Naxal and outsider. How can they call us outsiders within our own country? I am very sad with what happened today," Sharma told PTI.

Some protesters who claimed to be villagers asked why the CJP did not go to Jharkhand if they are working for education. "They are anti-nationals. Why did they not go to Jharkhand? We don't want them in our village," one villager told NDTV.

Another villager said, "This area has not seen any development. There are no roads, schools, nothing in our area. We want facilities."

The attack on the CJP team also led to an uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly, with the BJP and Congress crossing swords. While Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara blamed the BJP for the attack, Rajasthan Home Minister Jawahar Singh Bedam claimed it was the Congress that was creating trouble in the garb of the CJP.