<i>Crime Patrol</i> 2026 Review: Ajay Devgn Leads A Familiar Show That Misses Its Old Spark

If you have ever watched Crime Patrol late at night and then suddenly thought twice before opening the front door, you already know the show's real superpower. It never needed elaborate jump scares. Give it a crime, a suspicious neighbour, a family secret, and that ominous background music, and suddenly even your perfectly normal neighbourhood started looking a little questionable.

That is the Crime Patrol many of us remember. And now, the show is back with Crime Patrol - Crime Ka Current Season, this time with Ajay Devgn as the host.

Only four episodes are out so far, with the first two episodes following one connected case and the next two taking up another. So, it would be unfair to judge the entire season just yet. But four episodes are enough to tell us what works, what doesn't, and most importantly, whether the new Crime Patrol still feels like the Crime Patrol we grew up watching.

For the most part, the answer is yes.

The cases are built around the familiar formula. Something goes horribly wrong, the characters start revealing bits and pieces of their lives, the police begin putting the puzzle together, and just when you think you know who is responsible, the story gives you another reason to doubt yourself.

The two-episode structure actually helps in some places because the cases get enough time to breathe rather than being rushed towards a conclusion.

But it also means you have to be patient. There are moments when the investigation seems to be taking the scenic route. A piece of information that could probably have been discovered in ten minutes takes considerably longer, and you may occasionally find yourself mentally yelling at the police to simply ask the obvious question.

Still, the show knows how to create curiosity. You start watching an episode thinking you'll just see what happens and, before you know it, you're trying to solve the case yourself. That is where Crime Patrol continues to work.

The new season also tries to make its stories feel more contemporary, reflecting the way technology, social media and changing relationships have become part of everyday life - and, consequently, part of crime. But the presentation remains familiar. The dramatic recreations, intense interrogations, suspicious looks, and dramatic background score are all very much intact.

And honestly, maybe that is why the show still feels familiar despite the changes.

Ajay Devgn, meanwhile, is a good fit. His deep voice immediately brings seriousness to the narration, and he does not go overboard with his celebrity presence. He lets the cases take centre stage, which is important.

But there is one thing you cannot quite ignore. Anup Soni is missed.

It is not about whether Ajay Devgn is better or worse. It is about the fact that Anup Soni became part of the DNA of Crime Patrol. His calm, almost conversational narration had a strange effect. He could tell you the most disturbing thing in the most matter-of-fact manner, and somehow that made it even more chilling.

With Ajay Devgn, there is more intensity. With Anup Soni, there was familiarity.

So while Ajay Devgn does a perfectly good job, somewhere along the way, that Anup Soni factor is missing. Perhaps viewers will get used to it with time. After all, changing something so closely associated with a show's identity was never going to be easy.

The bigger question is whether Crime Patrol itself has enough new tricks up its sleeve to keep today's audience hooked. After four episodes, it is too early to say. The cases are engaging, the twists are there, and the nostalgia certainly helps. But the pacing can be uneven, and the storytelling occasionally feels like it belongs to an older television era.