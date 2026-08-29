<i>Drishyam 3</i>: Ajay Devgn's Intense First Look As Vijay Salgaonkar Is Too Hard To Miss

Ajay Devgn is all set to make his return as Vijay Salgaonkar for the third and last instalment of the Drishyam franchise, Drishyam The Conclusion. After releasing the first poster of the highly anticipated film, the makers have finally unveiled Ajay Devgn's first look.

The latest poster features a close-up photo of the actor seemingly distressed as he looks out of a window with a police car light flashing in the background. Sharing the poster on Instagram, the makers wrote, “Sahi ya galat, jo bhi ho…main apni family ke liye kisi bhi hadh tak ja sakta hoon (whether it is right or wrong, I can go to any lengths for my family). #DrishyamTheConclusion in cinemas 2nd October.”

Take a look at the poster:

Previously, on August 24, Ajay Devgn unveiled the first poster of the film, officially announcing the final chapter. The poster featured a close-up of the actor's eye and had this line written over it. “Mera sach, Mera Sahi, Sirf Meri Family Hai (My truth, my right is only my family)," perfectly capturing Vijay Salgaonkar's mindset.

The first-look teaser, released in December 2025, had already hinted at what lies ahead, with Ajay's voiceover giving fans a glimpse into his character's state of mind. In the video, he is heard saying, “The world calls me by many names — criminal, murderer, deceitful, cunning, fraudulent, hero, innocent, father, and mastermind. But it doesn't matter to me. Because I understood one thing from whatever happened, whatever I did, saw, or showed in the past seven years: In this world, every person's truth is different, as are their rights. My truth and right are my family. As long as things don't stop, as long as others don't fail, I will stand here, like a gatekeeper and a wall.”

Backed by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios, Drishyam The Conclusion is directed by Abhishek Pathak. The film follows Vijay Salgaonkar, a mild-mannered family man who uses his wit to help his family escape the clutches of law after a murder occurs in their house. Alongside Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Sriya Saran will be reprising their roles from the previous films, while Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat have joined the cast in new roles.