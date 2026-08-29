"Takes Guts To Attempt Something Like This": Kichcha Sudeep Praises Yash's <i>Toxic</i> Amid Backlash

Actor Kichcha Sudeep has shown strong support towards Yash and Geetu Mohandas' latest film Toxic amid the backlash the film has been receiving from critics and sections of the audience.

What's Happening

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kichcha Sudeep praised Yash for choosing to experiment with the film instead of taking the more familiar route after the success of his previous blockbuster.

In his post, Sudeep stated that Yash had made an "out-of-the-box" attempt instead of going for a regular follow-up to his earlier commercial success.

"Just want to say this, @TheNameIsYash -- you've genuinely tried something out of the box rather than taking the predictable route of making another regular, expected, formulaic follow-up to your previous commercial blockbuster," he wrote.

"It takes a different mindset, conviction, and most importantly, the guts to attempt something like this. #Toxic is an unusual and commendable attempt. There are several portions that are genuinely intriguing and open to great debate, discussion, and learning. Kudos to you for daring to experiment and step away from the conventional," Sudeep added.

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film features Yash in dual roles and also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, among others. The film is jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP. It was released in theatres on August 26.