Amitabh Bachchan Almost Wasn't <i>KBC</i> Host As Makers Feared The Show Might Fail

It is now difficult to think of Kaun Banega Crorepati without Amitabh Bachchan, but bringing the superstar on board was initially seen as a risky decision. When the show was being planned in 2000, many doubted if a quiz show would work in prime time.

Former Star Plus programming head Sameer Nair even described the idea as one of the “worst” in television history. Big B was also going through a difficult phase in his career at the time, which made the decision even more uncertain. The show was far more expensive than other reality programmes.

But the megastar slowly made KBC feel like an Indian show. He spoke in both Hindi and English and connected the questions to Indian history, culture and mythology.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Sameer Nair said, “Bachchan was the only actor with that kind of proficiency in both Hindi and English. But more importantly, this was going to homes, where the remote is controlled by the mother. For that mother, it was Bachchan who was the beloved hero, not Shah Rukh Khan, who was catering to a younger generation.”

To help Amitabh Bachchan understand the show better, Sameer Nair took him to London to watch a live recording of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Big B was not fully sure about joining KBC at first, but seeing the production and how the show worked changed his mind. He then agreed to host the Indian version.

“It was at least ten times more expensive than any show on Indian television, a dazzling production, staying completely true to the original, the exact same layout,” according to Sameer Nair.

KBC was made on a scale similar to the British and American versions. At the same time, the makers changed several parts to connect with Indian viewers. Amitabh Bachchan began the show with his own opening speech, something that was not part of the international versions. He also gave the computer a friendly Indian touch by calling it “Computer ji”.

KBC became an instant hit after its launch. Sameer Nair remembered Mumbai streets becoming almost empty around 9 pm because people were at home watching the show. The KBC theme song was heard from homes across the city.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently in its 18th season.