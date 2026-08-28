Chiranjeevi Expresses "Profound Shock" At Actor-Producer G V Narayana Rao’s Death

Chiranjeevi has expressed his “profound shock” at the demise of veteran Telugu actor and producer G V Narayana Rao. Rao, 73, died on Wednesday night after suffering a heart attack.



In a post on social media platform X, Chiranjeevi paid tribute to Rao, praising his acting skills and bond with the audiences. He offered his condolences to Rao's family, friends and admirers.



Chiranjeevi Remembers GV Narayana Rao



The Syee Raa Narasimha Reddy actor penned a moving tribute in Telugu to Rao, talking about the projects they worked together in.



“The news that renowned senior actor and producer, my dear friend GV Narayanan Rao garu, is no more has left me in profound shock,” Chiranjeevi wrote.



He also stated that GV Narayana Rao had “earned a special place in the hearts of audiences” with his memorable roles in films and television.



“I shared a very close bond with Narayanan Rao garu. As a producer who made films like *Devaanakudu* and *Yamaudiki Mogudu* with me, our journey is filled with countless sweet memories,” he recalled.



“Praying to the Lord that his soul attain peace, I convey my deepest condolences to his family members, close associates, and admirers,” Chiranjeevi added.





GV Narayana Rao's Career



GV Narayana Rao appeared in around 100 films in his almost five decade-long career. His debut was K Balachander's 1976 film Anthuleni Katha. He also worked alongside some of the biggest names in South Indian cinema, including Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi.



Chiranjeevi and GV Narayana Rao worked together in projects such as Gang Leader and Hitler. Rao also produced multiple films starring the actor.



Among GV Narayana Rao's notable films were Oka Oori Katha (1977), Oorukichina Maata (1981) and Manchu Pallaki (1982). He eventually ventured into film production with projects such as Chettaniki Kallu Levu in 1981, Devanthakudu in 1984 and Yamudiki Mogudu in 1988. Rao also made a name for himself in TV with roles in shows such as Pasupu Kumkuma and Sundarakanda.



Actor Karate Kalyani confirmed Rao's funeral will be held on Friday at Hyderabad's Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam crematorium.