<i>Dhurandhar</i> Singer Afsana Khan Gets Trolled For Taking Part In Shivling <i>Rudrabhishek</i> Ritual

Punjabi singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Afsana Khan has been making headlines after performing a Rudrabhishek ritual at a Shivling. While many social media users praised her for participating in the ritual, others trolled her for taking part in a Hindu ritual despite being Muslim.

Afsana has now reshared a post about the “severe trolling” she has been facing, but she did not directly respond to the backlash. Some users questioned her religious identity. One of them wrote, “Tum kuch bhi karo lekin name apna change karo (do whatever you want but change your name).” Another said, “Astagfirulla. This is haraam.”

Amid the backlash, some users defended Afsana. “She's probably way above all the stupid judgements of other people. And respect her for her choices no matter what she does,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “Afsana Khan looks so happy and beautiful.”

However, this is not the first time Afsana has been seen participating in Hindu religious rituals. The singer has previously shared glimpses of herself visiting temples with her husband, Saajz.

Afsana Khan is married to Punjabi singer and music producer Saajz, whose real name is Sajan Sharma. The couple dated for several years before getting married in Chandigarh in February 2022. Their wedding was attended by several of Afsana's Bigg Boss 15 co-contestants and friends from the Punjabi music industry.

Afsana is a popular Punjabi singer, songwriter and playback singer who began her career with the singing reality show Voice of Punjab Season 3 in 2012. She later participated in Rising Star Season 1.

Afsana rose to fame with Punjabi hits including Dhakka, Jaani Ve Jaani and particularly Titliaan Warga, which became a major hit in 2020. Afsana further expanded her television presence by participating in Bigg Boss 15 in 2021. She also gained massive popularity after lending her voice to Naal Nachna from Dhurandhar and Rang De Lal (Oye Oye) from Dhurandhar: The Revenge.