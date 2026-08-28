Badshah's Second Wife Isha Rikhi To Participate In <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>? What We Know

The wait for the next season of Bigg Boss is almost over. Bringing another dose of entertainment, controversies, drama and unexpected twists, Salman Khan's popular reality show is gearing up for its 20th season. Ever since the makers announced the new season, fans have been eager to know who will enter the controversial Bigg Boss house.

While the official contestant list is yet to be unveiled, several celebrity names have been making the rounds online. Now, reports suggest that Punjabi actress and Badshah's second wife Isha Rikhi could be one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 20.

Content creator Jeevika Singh recently claimed that Isha Rikhi and social media personality Arishfa Khan are among the new confirmed contestants for the upcoming season. However, the makers have not officially announced their participation yet.

Isha Rikhi's Marriage And Career

Isha Rikhi and Badshah's relationship has been in the spotlight for some time. The couple reportedly dated for several years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in March 2026, as per earlier reports. Isha had also confirmed her marriage during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session.

More recently, speculation about trouble in their relationship surfaced after Isha shared a cryptic Instagram post featuring moments with Badshah. The post carried the message, “Every storm is a lesson,” prompting fans to wonder if it was related to their marriage.

However, neither Isha nor Badshah has publicly confirmed reports of a separation, and speculation about their relationship remains unverified.

On the professional front, Isha is known for her work in the Punjabi film industry in movies including Happy Go Lucky, What the Jatt and Nawabzaade.

Who Is Arishfa Khan?

Arishfa Khan began her acting career as a child artist in 2012 with the television show Chhal: Sheh Aur Maat. She quickly gained recognition for playing Gunjan in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera.

Over the years, she appeared in several television shows, including Uttaran, Jeannie Aur Juju and Gangaa, before taking on a lead role in the 2018 series Papa By Chance.

Who Else Is Expected To Enter Bigg Boss 20?

Reports suggest that Bigg Boss 20 could feature around 20 contestants in total. Around 16-17 celebrities are reportedly expected to enter on the premiere night, while the remaining contestants could join later as wildcard entries.

Among the other names being linked to the show are Uditi Singh, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Qazi Touqeer, Anjali Arora, Aryan Kelvin and renowned boxer Mary Kom.

TV actor Aman Gandhi, known for his role as Rithik Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is also reportedly being considered. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan, Karan Wahi, Pranali Rathod and Mahhi Vij are among the celebrities who have been approached and are still in discussions.

Geeta Basra, Sunil Pal and Showik Chakraborty are also reportedly confirmed for the show.

Bigg Boss 20 Theme And Start Date

This season is reportedly based on the theme ‘Vardaan', which is said to give contestants two chances in the game. Expected to feature two houses, the reality show will give contestants an opportunity to return to the game after moving to the other side.

Mark your calendars! Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6. The show will reportedly stream on JioHotstar at 9 PM, while it will air on Colors TV at 10:30 PM, with episodes expected to be available throughout the week.