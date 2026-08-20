'Stop Messaging Me': <i>Bigg Boss</i> Narrator Vijay Vikram Singh Explains Salman Khan Show's Selection Process

Vijay Vikram Singh, the voice behind Bigg Boss's iconic narrator, shared a video on Instagram on Thursday in which he spoke at length about the show's selection process and asked people to stop requesting that he help them get into Bigg Boss.

In the video, he said, "Aise messages mere paas bahut saare aate hain ki, 'Sahab, mujhe Bigg Boss mein jaana hai' (I receive many messages saying, 'Sir, I want to be on Bigg Boss'). Dekhiye sahab, Bigg Boss jo hai, yeh ek invitation-based reality show hai, audition-based reality show nahi hai (Bigg Boss is an invitation-based reality show, not an audition-based one). Toh kisi ko bhi message bhej ke aapka selection nahi ho sakta, koi aapki madad nahi kar sakta hai (You cannot get selected by messaging someone, and no one can help you get selected)."

He added, "Aur main toh bilkul bhi nahi kar sakta hoon (And I certainly cannot help). Main toh show se juda hua ek chhota sa narrator hoon, apni awaaz deta hoon show par (I am merely a narrator associated with the show and lend my voice to it). Show mein judi do awaazon mein se ek awaaz main hoon (I am one of the two voices heard on the show). 'Dopahar 12:00 baje' (12 noon), 'Is task mein hongi do teams. Team A karegi yeh kaam, Team B karegi yeh kaam' (There will be two teams in this task. Team A will do this and Team B will do that), 'Bigg Boss ne falaane ko confession room mein bulaya' (Bigg Boss has called so-and-so to the confession room) - yeh saari awaazein main deta hoon (I provide all these voiceovers)."

Speaking about his role in the selection process, he said, "Toh mera selection, candidate selection procedure se door-door tak, bahut door tak, matlab Andheri se lekar Kurla tak koi vaasta nahi hai (I have absolutely nothing to do with the candidate selection procedure)."

He further said, "Toh mujhe message karna band kariye (So please stop sending me messages). In fact, koi bhi agar aapse yeh kehta hai ki, 'Sahab, main aapko Bigg Boss mein entry dila sakta hoon' (Sir, I can get you into Bigg Boss), toh woh jhooth bol raha hai (that person is lying). Usse saavdhan ho jaiye (Be cautious)."

Explaining the only way to make it onto the show, Singh said, "Yeh ho gayi pehli baat. Doosri baat yeh hai ki agar aapko jaana hai waqai, toh apna naam bada kariye (If you genuinely want to be on the show, make a name for yourself). Kuch aisa kaam kariye ki log aapko pehchaanne lagen aur aap Colors aur Endemol ki nazron mein aa jaayen, aur phir aapko invite kiya jaaye (Do something that makes people recognise you and brings you to the attention of Colors and Endemol, so that you can be invited)."

He continued, "Stop sending messages to people who are associated with the show. Trust me, isse koi faayda nahi hone wala hai ki 'Main sahab yeh kar doonga, main woh kar doonga' (There is no benefit in saying, 'Sir, I can do this, I can do that'). Aapko lagta hai aap yeh kar denge, aap woh kar denge, par aap jo yeh kar denge, usmein kisi ko interest hai ki nahi hai, yeh bhi dekhna bahut zaroori hai (You may believe you can do all these things, but it is also important to know whether anyone is interested in them)."

He concluded, "Aur aap karenge, nahi karenge, isse mujhe koi farq nahi padta hai (Whether you do those things or not makes no difference to me). Aur shayad un logon ko bhi nahi farq padta hai jo is cheez ka nirnay lete hain (And perhaps it makes no difference to the people who make these decisions either). Toh ek hi tareeka hai, apna naam itna bada kariye ki aapko invitation show ke liye bheja jaaye (There is only one way: build such a strong public profile that you receive an invitation). Stop messaging people, aur show ko enjoy kariye (and enjoy the show). Woh kehte hain na, 'Aage dekhiye...' (As they say, 'Wait and watch...')."

Bigg Boss 20 is all set to begin streaming on September 6, with Salman Khan returning as host.