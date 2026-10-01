<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Mahhi Vij And Mary Kom's Kitchen Clash Turns Intense

Tensions continue to soar in the Bigg Boss 20 house, with Mahhi Vijj and Mary Kom being the latest to argue over kitchen duties and food.

Mahhi had earlier accused Mary of giving extra food to members of her group. In the latest promo, their disagreement gets even more serious as they argue over the way food is managed in the house.

Mahhi claims that she has noticed Mary giving more food to people she spends time with, while she does not receive the same treatment. Mary rejects the criticism and tells Mahhi not to make such statements. The conversation soon gets tense, with both contestants ask each other to watch their words.

While sitting with Aasif Khan, Yung DSA and Love Gill, Mahhi Vijj complains, “Khana khaate hue sharam aati hai, mere gale se khana nahi utarta. Kitchen politics bohot chalti hai. Maine Mary ji ke muh se bohot baar ye suna hai, 'Tum toh mere dost ho tumko toh main aur dungi.' Meri roti mein toh kabhi ghee bhi nahi laga (I feel embarrassed eating, I can't swallow. Kitchen politics is happening. I've heard Mary say this many times, ‘You're my friend, I'll give more food to you.' She never put ghee in my roti).”

After Mary Kom listened to the conversation, she said, “Aise mat bolo Mahhi ji, zyada hota hai toh maine zyada diya hai. kaise log hain (Don't say like this, if there's more, I give more to everyone. What kind of person is she).” Mahhi replied, “Watch your language.”

Listening to this, Mary gets furious and adds, “Peeth piche meri burai kar rahi aur bol rahi chillao mat (You talk ill about me behind my back and now saying, don't shout).”

According to reports circulating on Twitter, the latest Doll task in Bigg Boss 20 ended with Yung DSA winning the challenge. With this victory, he has now joined Mahhi Vijj and Uditi among the contestants competing for the next captaincy.

There is also speculation that Rhiti Tiwari's journey in the show recently ended in a surprise mid week eviction.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20 Fame Rhiti Tiwari's Ex-Stepfather Announces Separation From Her Mother Rani Tiwari