"I'm Genuinely Sorry": Isha Rikhi's Emotional Note After <i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Eviction

Isha Rikhi has addressed her fans for the first time since her exit from Bigg Boss 20. The actor admitted that she may have disappointed some viewers during her three-week stint on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Isha's journey on Bigg Boss 20 came to an end during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar. On Wednesday, Isha took to Instagram to post a note, reflecting on her time inside the house and thanking those who continued to support her.

Sharing her first post after the eviction, Isha wrote, "Three weeks inside the Bigg Boss house three weeks of so many emotions, experiences, challenges, laughter, tears, and memories I'll carry with me forever. Coming back has made me realise just how much your love and support mean to me. Thank you to every single person who stood by me, believed in me, cheered for me, and even to those who didn't support me. I'm grateful for every opinion, every message and every person who was a part of this journey in some way."

The actor also admitted that the reality show was not easy for her. She spoke about struggling with her emotions and finding it difficult to express herself at certain moments.

"The last few weeks were not easy for me. I had my emotional breakdowns, moments where I struggled to express myself, and moments where I probably didn't come across the way I wanted to," she added.

While thanking her supporters, Isha also acknowledged that some fans may have been unhappy with how she conducted herself on the show. She apologised to them and said she is taking the experience as a lesson.

"I know I may have disappointed some of you, and if I did, I'm genuinely sorry. I'm still processing everything, understanding myself better and taking this whole experience as a learning. But one thing I want you all to know is that I felt your love, even when I couldn't express much myself. And that means more to me than I can put into words. Thank you for standing by me, for understanding me, and for continuing to support me. I'm truly, truly grateful," she concluded.

Isha's Bigg Boss 20 stint also came amid continued interest in her personal life. The actor had been in the news over her relationship with Punjabi rapper and singer Badshah. The couple confirmed their marriage in June 2026 after months of speculation, before announcing their separation in August, around five months after their reported wedding.

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