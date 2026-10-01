After Salman Khan's Warning, Farah Khan Calls Out Paps For Clicking Inappropriate Pics

A recent warning from Salman Khan has started a conversation about how photographers capture Bollywood celebrities in public places. During an earlier Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman spoke against photographers taking inappropriate pictures of actors.

His comments have now found support from other celebrities. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has also asked photographers to be more careful.

During a recent outing in Mumbai, Farah was seen entering a building when photographers followed her with their cameras. She turned around and reminded them about Salman's earlier warning.

Farah asked, “Salman Bhai ne bola na piche se nahi lene ka? (Salman Bhai told you not to take pictures from behind?)”

On the September 19 Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan said, “Now a days there's a new trend, while getting out of the car, the camera is down, while getting inside, the camera is behind, so that paparazzi get one hip shot or the leg shot and one behind, which none of the heroines, none of the girls like. There might be a few, but what about those who don't like it?”

“Recently, Saiee, Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, was so awkward with that. I just saw Neha Dhupia, my own niece, when she was walking and from behind they took the shot, why? In the caption, they write, ‘Guess who this is?' I'm saying to all the girls, wherever this happens, give them a tight slap.”

Recently, Salman Khan said that many photographers had understood his warning and agreed not to repeat the behaviour. He added that only a few people still continue to do it. The actor also pointed out that the older and more experienced paparazzi treat celebrities with respect. He further said that some people who arrive with phones and cameras might not be professional paparazzi.

Farah Khan, who currently entertains fans through her YouTube videos, also hosted Lock Upp Season 1 on Netflix. She will return as the host for Season 2. Riteish Deshmukh will join her as her co-host.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Reacts To His Shirtless Moment: "Abhi 6-Pack Nahi, Work In Progress Hai"