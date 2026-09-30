Salman Khan Poses With Paparazzi Days After Calling Out Their "Disgusting' Behaviour" On <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>

Days after calling out paparazzi for their “disgusting” behaviour on Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan was spotted interacting with the shutterbugs Tuesday night. The actor, who expressed his displeasure over photographers allegedly trying to capture certain moments involving celebrities, appeared at ease during his latest outing.

The paparazzi, often seen shouting actors' names or crowding around them to get their attention, exercised restraint during the interaction. They also thanked Salman for taking a moment to stop and pose for the cameras.

A video capturing Salman's interaction with the paparazzi has now surfaced online. The actor was seen arriving at a recording studio, where he stopped to pose for the photographers despite recently voicing his displeasure with their behaviour.

Before heading inside, Salman also obliged fans waiting outside with pictures. The paparazzi could be heard complimenting his look and thanking him for taking the time to pose.

In the comments, several social media users observed that the photographers appeared more restrained around the actor following his recent warning.

One user wrote, "Rare scenario of Bhai treatment actually working."

Another added, "Paps, it's done bro."

Someone else commented, "If he dislikes them so much, why pose in front of them like a hungry monkey staring at a banana?"

A viewer said, "Brother is like ready for a fight."

"Paps are scared," read a comment.

In an episode of Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan called out photographers for taking inappropriate pictures of celebrities.

The actor said, "The one shot they take from behind, which none of the heroines like? There must be a few who say it's okay, I don't mind it. But what about those who don't like it? I recently saw Saiee Manjrekar was so awkward with that, Neha Dhupia fought against it. My own niece, she was walking, and they kept clicking from behind. And what did the caption say? Guess who it is. Who are they to do this?”

He added, “When this happens, turn around and slap them. Ask them to click their mother or sister like this and show it to you. Disgusting people."

On the acting front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The actor also has an untitled action film with director Vamshi Paidipally in the line-up.

Also Read | 'Not My Job': Salman Khan Lashes Out At Paps Over Asking Him To Pose For Pics