'I Started Crying': Parineeti Chopra Recalls Sushant Singh Rajput's Hug After Her National Award Win

Parineeti Chopra had won a National Film Award - Special Mention for her performance in the 2012 action-romantic drama film Ishaqzaade. She was honoured at the 60th National Film Awards in 2013 for her feisty character, Zoya Qureshi. In a recent interaction, the actress opened up about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's reaction when they received the news.

Parineeti Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput had worked together in the 2013 romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance.

She recalled the special moment when Sushant Singh Rajput turned cheerleader for her. Speaking to Zoom, she said, "I got a message from Karan (Johar) saying, 'Mubarak ho' (Congratulations). I was wondering what this was for. Sushant got excited and said he would find out."

Parineeti Chopra mentioned how she was lounging by the pool with Sushant Singh Rajput and late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was also a part of the film. Sushant stood on top of the pool-deck chairs to express his excitement.

He yelled, "Main National Award winner ke saath kaam kar raha hoon (I am working with a National Award winner)."

"I have never seen somebody get so excited, so happy for me. Rishi Sir said, 'Both of you have gone crazy.' Sushant hugged me and I started crying," added Parineeti Chopra.

About Her Conversations With Sushant Singh Rajput

‘We were supposed to do another film together with Homi (Adajania). But it never worked out. Sushant and I used to have academic talks. I am also a banker by qualification. He had done something before joining films. So we would talk about stars, economics. He really used to get me. I used to get him.

'We really used to get each other. He was the best. He is lovely,' Parineeti fondly remembered him.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, Shuddh Desi Romance was a hit in India.

It screened in the Gala Presentation section of the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival.

About Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai in June 2020.

In September 2020, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested and sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail on drug charges related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She was accused of procuring and supplying drugs to the late actor. The actress was granted bail after 28 days.

ALSO READ | 'Sushant And I Used To Talk About Stars, Economics': Parineeti Chopra Remembers Shuddh Desi Romance Co-Star