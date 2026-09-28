Actress Parineeti Chopra gained approximately 15 kg for her role in Imtiaz Ali's film Amar Singh Chamkila, which was released in 2024. She has openly discussed her struggles with weight gain and loss on multiple occasions. "I lost brands. I didn't do events. Because I was just looking so terrible. I was so conscious, and people started saying, 'She's pregnant, she's done liposuction, she's done Botox on her face.' I don't know what all people have said. And I used to look at it and be like, 'You guys will never understand', she said on Raj Shamani's podcast, Figuring Out.

Earlier, Parineeti had also mentioned that she consumed a lot of junk food to gain weight for her role as Amarjot Kaur. She admitted, "To date, I have not lost the weight. It has been a struggle to lose it as well."

After a bulking phase, it's important to have a structured strategy for safely and sustainably losing weight. The primary goal during this transition is to maintain muscle mass while shedding excess fat.

How to Safely Lose Weight after bulking up

Reduce calorie intake slowly

Do not immediately jump from a massive caloric surplus to a harsh deficit. Doing so can shock your system, spike stress hormones, and cause rapid muscle loss. Start by calculating your new caloric needs for weight loss. Create a moderate calorie deficit of about 300-500 calories per day. This can be achieved through diet, exercise, or a combination of both.

Set realistic goals

It is often advised to aim for a gradual weight loss of about 0.5% to 1% of your total body weight per week (roughly 0.5 to 1 kg per week). Dropping 15 kg should ideally take anywhere from 16 to 24 weeks. This helps preserve lean muscle mass while promoting fat loss.

Prioritise protein

Increase your protein intake to support muscle preservation. Aim for about 1.2 to 2.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. This will help keep you satiated and support muscle repair.

Incorporate strength training

Continue or adjust your strength training regimen to maintain muscle mass. Focus on compound movements like squats, deadlifts, and bench press to engage multiple muscle groups.

A common mistake is switching to light weights and high reps for "toning." Your body needs a reason to keep its muscle. If you stop lifting heavy, your body will assume you no longer need that calorically expensive muscle and will burn it off.

Monitor macronutrients

Balance your diet with healthy fats and carbohydrates. Include plenty of vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats like avocados and nuts to ensure you're getting necessary nutrients.

Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Proper hydration can help control hunger and support metabolic processes.

Incorporate cardio wisely

While cardio can help with fat loss, it's important not to overdo it. Combine moderate-intensity cardio with your strength training program. Aim for 8,000 to 10,000 steps per day along with 2-3 low-to-moderate intensity steady-state cardio sessions for cardiovascular health and extra calorie expenditure.

Be patient

Weight loss takes time, especially after bulking. Focus on creating healthy habits rather than striving for quick results.

Listen to your body

Pay attention to how you feel. If you notice excessive fatigue or hunger, consider adjusting your caloric intake or macronutrient distribution.

While these tips can help you safely lose weight after bulking, it is always wise to consider consulting with a nutritionist or personal trainer to tailor a plan specific to your needs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.