Heading out for a morning run? These simple dynamic stretches can help prepare your muscles and joints for the workout. A morning run can be a great way to start the day. But if you wake up, put on your running shoes and immediately start running, your body may not be fully prepared for the sudden increase in activity. After several hours of sleep, the muscles and joints may feel stiff, particularly if you have been sitting for long periods the previous day. Spending a few minutes warming up can gradually increase blood flow, raise muscle temperature and prepare your body for the movements involved in running. Instead of holding deep static stretches for several seconds before your run, try gentle dynamic movements that take your joints and muscles through a comfortable range of motion. Here are some simple movements you can try before heading out.

1. Leg Swings

Stand next to a wall or another stable surface for support. Swing one leg gently forwards and backwards while keeping your upper body relatively stable. Perform several controlled repetitions before switching sides. Leg swings can help move the hip joint through a larger range of motion and prepare the muscles around the hips and legs for running. Avoid swinging the leg aggressively. The movement should become gradually larger rather than forcing the leg into its maximum range.

2. Walking Lunges

Take a controlled step forward and lower your body into a lunge. Push through the front foot to return to standing and repeat on the other side. Walking lunges involve the hips, knees and ankles while also preparing the muscles of the legs for the repetitive demands of running. Keep your movements controlled and avoid allowing the front knee to collapse inward.

3. High Knees

Stand tall and begin walking or lightly jogging in place while bringing one knee towards your chest at a time. Gradually increase the pace if it feels comfortable. High knees can raise your heart rate while dynamically moving the hips and legs. They can be particularly useful as part of a short warm-up before increasing your running intensity.

4. Butt Kicks

Jog slowly in place while bringing your heels towards your glutes. Keep the movement light rather than trying to force your heels as high as possible. Butt kicks can help warm up the muscles at the back of the legs while gradually increasing your movement speed.

5. Ankle Circles

Balance on one leg or keep your toes lightly touching the ground for support. Slowly rotate the opposite ankle in one direction and then the other. Switch sides after several repetitions. Your ankles play an important role in absorbing and transferring forces while running, so gently moving them before your workout can be useful, particularly if they feel stiff.

6. Hip Circles

Stand with your feet approximately hip-width apart and place your hands on your hips. Make slow, controlled circles with your hips in one direction and then the other. This can gently move the hips through different ranges of motion before you begin running.

7. Calf Raises

Stand upright with your feet about hip-width apart. Slowly raise your heels from the floor and then lower them back down. Repeat the movement in a controlled manner. The calf muscles are heavily involved in running, particularly during the push-off phase, so gradually warming them up can be useful before your run.

Don't Forget To Start The Run Slowly

Your warm-up does not need to be complicated. After a few dynamic movements, begin with a brisk walk or very easy jog for several minutes. You can then gradually increase your pace once your body feels warmer and more comfortable. This gradual transition is particularly useful if you are running early in the morning, returning to exercise after a break or preparing for a longer or faster session.

What About Static Stretching?

Static stretches involve holding a muscle in a particular position for a period of time. They can be useful as part of flexibility training or a cool-down, but they do not necessarily need to be the main component of your pre-run warm-up. Before running, prioritise dynamic movements and a gradual increase in intensity. After your run, when your body is warm, gentle static stretching can be incorporated if it feels comfortable and is appropriate for your flexibility goals.

When Should You Skip The Run?

A warm-up cannot make an existing injury safe to exercise through. If you have significant or sudden pain, swelling, dizziness, chest pain or unusual shortness of breath, stop exercising and seek appropriate medical advice. If you are returning to running after an injury or a long period of inactivity, gradually build up your distance and intensity rather than immediately returning to your previous running volume.

A good morning run starts before you take your first serious stride. Spend a few minutes moving your ankles, hips and legs dynamically, followed by an easy walk or jog. You do not need an elaborate stretching routine. The goal is simply to gradually prepare your body for the demands of running rather than going from complete rest to full intensity in a matter of seconds.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.