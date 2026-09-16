Walking is a simple way to stay active. However, people with arthritis may wonder whether putting more pressure on painful joints can actually make things worse. Arthritis can cause joint pain, stiffness, swelling and reduced movement, making exercise seem difficult. Avoiding movement completely may not be helpful. For many people, gentle and regular physical activity can help keep the joints moving and support overall health. Walking is one of the easiest low-impact activities to include in a daily routine.

Walking may be particularly useful for people with osteoarthritis, which often affects the knees, hips and hands. Regular walking can help strengthen the muscles around the joints, improve flexibility and make everyday movements easier. It is also important to note that walking is not a cure for arthritis and may not be suitable in the same way for everyone. People with significant pain, swelling or other joint problems should speak to a healthcare professional first.

How Can Walking Help Arthritis?

Walking can benefit arthritic joints in several ways. Regular movement helps prevent joints from becoming stiff and can improve mobility. Stronger muscles around a joint can also provide better support and reduce strain placed on it during daily activities.

For people with knee or hip osteoarthritis, walking can be part of an exercise programme that's aimed at improving physical function. Staying active may also help people stay independent and perform routine activities such as climbing stairs, shopping or walking outdoors more comfortably.

Does Walking Reduce Arthritis Pain?

It can but it may initially feel uncomfortable. Regular physical activity may help reduce pain and improve function in people with osteoarthritis. Movement encourages the joints to work through their normal range of motion and can help prevent prolonged stiffness.

However, there is a difference between mild discomfort and pain that signals a problem. If pain becomes severe, persists after activity or is accompanied by significant swelling, the activity should be reduced or stopped and medical advice should be sought.

How Much Should You Walk?

There is no single walking routine that works for everyone with arthritis. A person who is currently inactive may begin with short, comfortable walks rather than trying to reach a particular distance immediately. For example, starting with 5-10 minutes at an easy pace and gradually increasing the duration can be more manageable. Walking can also be divided into shorter sessions throughout the day. As strength and stamina improve, the duration or frequency can be increased slowly. The goal is consistent movement rather than pushing through pain.

Tips For Walking With Arthritis

A few simple changes can make walking more comfortable:

Start slowly: Begin with a few minutes of easy walking to allow the body to adjust.

Begin with a few minutes of easy walking to allow the body to adjust. Choose comfortable footwear: Supportive shoes with good cushioning may reduce discomfort while walking.

Supportive shoes with good cushioning may reduce discomfort while walking. Pick suitable surfaces: Flat, even surfaces may be easier on painful knees and hips than uneven ground.

Flat, even surfaces may be easier on painful knees and hips than uneven ground. Warm up: Gentle movement before walking can help loosen stiff joints.

Gentle movement before walking can help loosen stiff joints. Increase gradually: Add time or distance slowly rather than making sudden changes.

Add time or distance slowly rather than making sudden changes. Listen to your body: If symptoms worsen significantly, reduce the intensity or take a break.

If symptoms worsen significantly, reduce the intensity or take a break. Use support when needed: A walking aid may be useful for some people, but it should be properly fitted.

What If Walking Hurts?

Pain should not automatically mean that you need to stop all exercise. Sometimes the problem is the pace, duration, footwear or walking surface. Reducing the intensity and allowing adequate recovery may help. However, persistent or worsening pain should not be ignored.

Can Walking Prevent Arthritis From Getting Worse?

Walking cannot reverse arthritis or guarantee that the condition will not progress. However, maintaining regular physical activity can help preserve mobility, muscle strength and physical function. It may also help with weight management, which can be helpful for people with osteoarthritis affecting the knees or hips.

Arthritis management works best when it includes several factors such as exercises, weight management where needed, medication and other treatments.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.