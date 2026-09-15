Is it fair to let an athlete continue competing after pooping during a fitness event? That is the question at the centre of an online debate after an Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk reportedly experienced fecal incontinence during the HYROX Beijing event but continued racing for nearly an hour. While the incident has sparked debate around hygiene, sportsmanship and the limits of physical endurance, it has also raised a more uncomfortable question: where should organisers draw the line between an athlete's determination to finish and the health and safety of everyone sharing the competition floor?

As per reports, commenting on the incident, one user on the Chinese social media platform Weibo wrote, "Why didn't they consider the health and safety of the other competitors and the public?" The incident is said to have taken place during HYROX Beijing event on September 12. The incident has also raised questions about why some athletes lose control of their bowels during intense physical activity and whether such incidents can happen even when a person has no previous digestive problems.

HYROX Athlete Poops Mid-Race: What Could Cause It?

Having an urgent bowel movement or experiencing fecal incontinence during an endurance event may sound unusual, but intense exercise can sometimes trigger gastrointestinal symptoms. Dr Pallav Mishra, Director, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare - Healthcity, explains that the combination of running, repeated functional exercises, psychological stress and changes in blood circulation can affect bowel function. "During strenuous exercise, the body prioritises blood flow to the working muscles, heart and lungs. Blood flow to the digestive system can temporarily decrease, which may affect digestion and intestinal function," he says.

At the same time, the repeated impact of running may stimulate movement in the intestines, increasing the urge to pass stool. This is commonly associated with what athletes describe as "runner's gut" or exercise-induced gastrointestinal distress.

"What usually happens is that the body is under immense pressure, and high-impact activities are performed that require frequent changes in movement and intensity. Because of these sudden changes in activity and the heavy physical demand, an athlete may not always be able to cope with the stress. If the muscles are weak, they may give way during the activity, which can sometimes lead to incontinence. Hormonal changes can also play a role. They may weaken the urethral and pelvic floor muscles, increasing the risk of urinary or fecal incontinence," says PT Lakshya Bhaktyani, Physiotherapy, Psri hospital.

What Is Exercise-Induced Gastrointestinal Distress?

As per a study published in journal Sports Medicine, 30% to 50% of athletes experience stomach or digestive problems during exercise. Most symptoms are mild, such as cramps, nausea or diarrhoea, and usually do not pose a serious health risk. However, in rare cases, exercise can lead to more serious problems such as stomach bleeding, blood in the stool or reduced blood flow to the intestines, which may need urgent medical care. Exercise-induced gastrointestinal distress refers to digestive symptoms that develop during or after physical activity. These may include:

Abdominal cramps

Nausea

Bloating

Loose stools

Diarrhoea

An urgent need to use the toilet

In some cases, loss of bowel control

The symptoms may be more common during prolonged or high-intensity exercise, especially when an athlete is running, jumping, lifting and repeatedly changing body position. HYROX combines running with functional exercises such as sled pushes, sled pulls, rowing, burpee broad jumps, farmer's carries, sandbag lunges and wall balls. The repeated physical strain may place additional stress on the digestive system.

How Does Blood Flow Affect Digestion During Exercise?

During intense exercise, the body directs more blood towards the muscles involved in movement. The heart and lungs also work harder to meet the increased demand for oxygen. As a result, the digestive system may temporarily receive less blood flow. This can affect normal digestion and intestinal activity, particularly when the body is under significant physical stress. Dehydration, overheating and exercising at a very high intensity may further increase the risk of gastrointestinal discomfort. However, the severity of symptoms can vary from one athlete to another. Some may experience only mild cramps or urgency, while others may develop diarrhoea or lose control of their bowel movements.

Can Pre-Race Food Trigger Bowel Problems?

Nutrition before a race can also play an important role. Eating a large meal shortly before competition may leave the digestive system working while the body is simultaneously dealing with intense physical exertion. Certain foods and drinks may also increase the risk of gastrointestinal symptoms.

Dr Mishra says consuming excessive fibre, fatty foods, unfamiliar foods or too much caffeine before an event may contribute to cramps, loose stools or an urgent bowel movement. Sports drinks, energy gels and other carbohydrate products may also cause problems in some athletes, especially when consumed in excessive quantities or without being tested during training. Athletes should therefore avoid experimenting with new foods, supplements or hydration products immediately before an important event.

Can Anxiety Make The Urge Worse?

Physical exertion is not the only possible trigger. Emotional stress and pre-race anxiety can also affect the gut. Adrenaline released during competition may stimulate bowel activity in some people. The combination of nervousness, increased breathing, high-intensity exercise and altered blood flow can create a sudden urge to pass stool. This means an athlete may feel completely normal before the race but develop gastrointestinal symptoms once the competition begins. "Incontinence is most pronounced after meals, but the mechanical pressure from repeated impact and heavy core engagement during running and functional stations amplifies it, pushing rectal contents forward faster than the body can suppress the urge. Race-day adrenaline and nerves compound this: stress hormones speed up gut transit even further, which is why symptoms often hit hardest in high-stakes competition rather than routine training," says Dr. Kshitiz Sharan, Consultant – Gastroenterology, Sarvodaya Hospital, Greater Noida West.

Is Fecal Incontinence During Exercise Dangerous?

Occasional gastrointestinal urgency during endurance exercise is generally not dangerous by itself. However, fecal incontinence should not automatically be dismissed as a normal part of training, particularly if it happens repeatedly. Fecal incontinence refers to the accidental leakage or loss of control of stool. It may occur because of diarrhoea, sudden bowel urgency, pelvic floor weakness, certain gastrointestinal conditions or other medical issues. In athletes, intense exercise and loose stools may contribute to an isolated incident. But repeated episodes may require medical assessment to identify the underlying cause.

According to a study in the journal Sports Medicine, depending on the methodology used and the events studied, an estimated 30% to 90% of distance runners experience exercise-related gastrointestinal problems. While the prevalence varies across studies, intestinal discomfort remains one of the most common health concerns among endurance athletes. The condition can also have emotional consequences, including embarrassment, anxiety and fear of participating in future events.

What About The Hygiene And Sportsmanship Debate?

The reported incident has also prompted discussion about competition rules, hygiene and the safety of other participants. Kailash Menon, Founder, Lakshya Strength and Conditioning, says athletes are generally aware that certain actions on the competition floor can attract penalties. "As an athlete who has participated in Hyrox we are well aware that splashing water on oneself at a water station, or spitting/ littering/blowing/clearing your nose on the competition floor attracts a two minute penalty and repeated offence is a disqualification. With such stringent rules in place I am amazed that the athlete who soiled herself was allowed to continue putting thousands of athletes at a health risk," he says.

Whether an athlete should be withdrawn after such an incident depends on the event's rules, medical assessment, hygiene protocols and the circumstances involved. Fecal incontinence may be involuntary, so it is important to distinguish a medical incident from deliberate misconduct.

How Can Athletes Reduce The Risk?

Athletes can take several precautions to reduce the likelihood of gastrointestinal distress during a race.

Practise Race-Day Nutrition

Test meals, gels, sports drinks and supplements during training rather than using unfamiliar products on competition day. "It is possible for an athlete to prevent fecal incontinence by identifying trigger foods, proper digestion, hydration and keeping pelvic floor strength. But repeated incontinence mustn't be considered normal and should be discussed with a doctor. There could be many reasons for fecal incontinence," says Dr.Surakhsith TK, Senior Consultant-Gastroentrology, Fortis Hospital.

Avoid Heavy Meals Before Competition

Allow enough time for food to digest. The ideal timing will vary depending on the individual, meal size and type of food.

Be Careful With Fibre And Fat

Very high-fibre or fatty meals immediately before intense exercise may increase the risk of cramps or loose stools in some people.

Monitor Caffeine Intake and hydration is important

Caffeine can stimulate bowel activity. Athletes who are sensitive to it may need to reduce their intake before a race. Dehydration can worsen fatigue and gastrointestinal discomfort. However, excessive fluid intake can also cause problems, so hydration should be practised during training.

Use The Toilet Before The Event

Allowing enough time to use the toilet before the start may help reduce the risk of urgency during the race.

When Should A Doctor Be Consulted?

Athletes should seek medical advice if bowel symptoms are persistent, severe or repeatedly interfere with training and competition. Medical evaluation is particularly important if gastrointestinal symptoms occur alongside:

Persistent diarrhoea

Severe abdominal pain

Repeated vomiting

Blood in the stool

Fever

Dizziness or fainting

Signs of dehydration

Unexplained weight loss

Recurrent fecal incontinence

These symptoms may indicate a condition that should not simply be attributed to exercise. Intense endurance exercise can sometimes trigger bowel urgency, diarrhoea or even fecal incontinence. Reduced blood flow to the digestive system, repeated running impact, pre-race food, caffeine, hydration issues and anxiety may all contribute.

"It is crucial to realize that the occurrence of bowel urgency while engaging in vigorous activity does not always imply that there is a condition affecting the bowels. However, if one experiences incontinence on a regular basis, if it occurs without any engagement in physical activity, and/or if there is blood in the stools, constant diarrhea, weight loss, severe abdominal pain, or changes in the bowel movements, consultation with a doctor becomes necessary," Dr Rubal Gupta, Additional Director Gastroenterology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, concludes.

Occasional symptoms may not indicate a serious problem, but repeated or severe episodes should be medically assessed. Athletes can reduce the risk by practising their nutrition, avoiding unfamiliar foods, staying appropriately hydrated and using the toilet before competition. At the same time, sporting events must balance compassion for an athlete experiencing a medical incident with hygiene, safety and the wellbeing of other participants.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.