Madhya Pradesh has screened 1.34 crore people for sickle cell disease, with Governor Mangubhai Patel directing officials to give greater priority to screening children through camps at primary schools and Anganwadi centres.

Patel issued the direction while reviewing the National Sickle Cell Elimination Mission 2047 and the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme at Lok Bhawan on Wednesday.

The Governor stressed that early screening of children should be strengthened so that those affected by the genetic disorder, as well as those carrying the sickle cell trait, can be identified and provided appropriate counselling and follow-up.

"Children are the future of the nation. Their health and development must be given priority, and the work should focus on achieving quality outcomes," Patel said.

He called for greater participation of public representatives in the campaigns against sickle cell disease and tuberculosis.

He suggested officials to coordinate with MPs and MLAs to mobilise resources and financial support for organising health camps in their constituencies.

He also stressed the need to involve young people in awareness campaigns and urged officials to reach out to students in universities and colleges and encourage them to become Sickle Mitras.

"Awareness is the most important component in the fight against sickle cell disease and tuberculosis. Youth should be actively involved in spreading awareness in society," the Governor said.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who joined the meeting, said that 92 per cent of the people screened in the state had been provided genetic status cards.

He added that 4,825 Sickle Mitras had also been enrolled under the awareness initiative, with efforts underway to increase their number.

Deputy CM Shukla said Madhya Pradesh's tuberculosis cure rate had reached 89 per cent and the mortality rate had declined.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)