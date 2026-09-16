The nationwide alert against Pakistan-made fairness creams has brought fresh attention to a health scare in Nagpur, where at least 18 women and girls reportedly developed kidney problems after using Goree Beauty Cream. The cream, labelled "Made in Pakistan", was reportedly being promoted and sold through certain local beauty parlours and markets rather than registered chemists or medical shops. NDTV reports from Nagpur suggest that it was being supplied as an unprescribed, over-the-counter cosmetic, although the exact route through which it reached Nagpur remains unclear.

The most concerning part of the investigation emerged when doctors began seeing patients with symptoms including excessive protein in the urine, swelling of the face and legs and extreme fatigue.

Dr Monali Sahu, Nephrologist, Nagpur, said she treated two such patients. Kidney biopsies in these cases reportedly showed membranous nephropathy, a kidney disorder that can cause nephrotic syndrome. The patients also tested positive for NELL-1, a protein antigen associated with a subset of membranous nephropathy.

According to Dr Sahu, testing of the cream found mercury levels 100 to 105 times higher than the permissible safe limit.

The Nagpur cases add a serious medical dimension to the recent Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) alert against Goree Beauty Cream and another Pakistan-made whitening product, Chandni Whitening Cream.

How Was Goree Beauty Cream Being Sold In Nagpur?

The Nagpur investigation has raised questions not only about what was in the cream, but also how an unauthorised cosmetic reached consumers.

According to NDTV reports, Goree Beauty Cream was reportedly being promoted, recommended and sold through certain beauty parlours, rather than through registered chemists or medical shops.

It was also reportedly circulating through local market networks as an over-the-counter cosmetic without a prescription.

The exact supply chain into Nagpur remains unclear. The product carried "Made in Pakistan" on its packaging, but that alone does not establish how it entered or was distributed within India.

CDSCO has separately warned consumers against Goree Beauty Cream and Chandni Whitening Cream, saying the products were unauthorised for import and sale in India and contained excessive levels of heavy metals.

What Happened To The Women Using The Cream?

Dr Sahu says the two patients she treated presented with heavy protein loss in urine, facial and pedal swelling and extreme fatigue.

"Kidney biopsies confirmed 'Membranous Nephropathy,' a type of Nephrotic Syndrome, and tests were positive for the 'Nall antigen'," Dr Sahu said.

The antigen is more accurately referred to as NELL-1 (neural epidermal growth factor-like 1). It is one of the antigens associated with membranous nephropathy.

Membranous nephropathy damages the kidney's filtering units, allowing large amounts of protein to leak into urine. When protein loss becomes severe, patients can develop nephrotic syndrome, which commonly causes swelling and other complications.

The association with mercury-containing fairness creams is also supported by medical literature. A 2023 Indian case series reported three women with nephrotic syndrome and NELL-1-positive membranous nephropathy after using the same skin-lightening cream. Testing found extremely high mercury concentrations in the creams.

A separate 2024 report described two NELL-1-positive membranous nephropathy cases associated with mercury exposure from fairness cream, with improvement after the cosmetic was discontinued and treatment was provided.

Also Read: India Issues Nationwide Alert Against Pakistan-Made Fairness Creams Over Heavy Metals Presence

Why Is Mercury Dangerous?

Mercury has been used illegally in some skin-lightening products because mercury compounds can suppress melanin production, making skin appear lighter.

But mercury is toxic. WHO has warned about mercury-containing skin-lightening products because exposure can damage the kidneys and nervous system. WHO also notes that the Minamata Convention's limit for mercury in skin-lightening products is 1 ppm.

"The root cause of the kidney damage was the presence of Mercury in these creams," Dr Sahu said, adding that the mercury detected in the products tested in these cases was reportedly 100 to 105 times above the permissible safe limit. Long-term medical literature has documented mercury-associated membranous nephropathy, including cases specifically linked to skin-lightening creams.

What Should People Using Such Creams Do?

People who have used Goree Beauty Cream, particularly regularly or over a prolonged period, should not ignore symptoms such as facial or leg swelling, frothy or unusually foamy urine, unexplained fatigue or other changes in urination.

Anyone experiencing such symptoms should consult a doctor and disclose their cosmetic-use history. This is particularly important because kidney disease may develop without obvious pain.

The recent CDSCO alert advises consumers not to purchase or use Goree Beauty Cream and Chandni Whitening Cream.

The Nagpur episode also highlights why consumers should be cautious about cosmetic products promoted through informal channels, particularly products making rapid skin-whitening claims without clear regulatory or manufacturer information.

The Nagpur cases put a human face on the concerns behind India's nationwide alert over unauthorised Pakistan-made fairness creams. At least 18 women and girls in the area have reportedly been affected, while Dr Monali Sahu's patients developed serious kidney abnormalities after using Goree Beauty Cream.

The reported sale of the product through beauty parlours and local market networks also raises questions about how unregulated cosmetics reach consumers.

While the specific Nagpur cases require continued medical and regulatory investigation, the broader connection between mercury-containing skin-lightening creams and kidney disease is well documented. For consumers, the warning is clear: a cream marketed as a cosmetic can contain substances capable of causing serious systemic harm.

(With inputs from Sanjay Tiwari)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.