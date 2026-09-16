We often discuss or search for foods that are good for different parts of the body, be it the heart, eyes or skin. But don't you think we often overlook the brain? It is a simple understanding that the brain requires nutrition from external sources, just as much as the other parts of the body.

We use our brains for almost everything we do, including our work, so how can we take something so important for granted? In a recent post on Instagram, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has highlighted some of the nutrients your brain needs and food sources through which we can obtain them.

She mentions, “Your brain is working every second of the day. Yet we often think about supporting it only when our concentration or energy begins to dip. The simplest place to start is with variety.”

Rotate your greens, pulses, nuts, seeds, whole grains and protein sources instead of relying on the same few foods every day. According to Anjali, different foods bring different nutrients and they work better as part of a complete dietary pattern than in isolation.

Anjali's post suggests the following:

Omega-3 fats

Omega-3 fats support brain-cell structure and communication. Fatty fish, flaxseeds, chia seeds and walnuts are some of the best sources of omega-3 fats.

Choline

This helps make acetylcholine, which supports memory and nerve communication. One can get it from eggs, soybeans, tofu, milk and peanuts.

B vitamins

These support energy production, neurotransmitters and healthy nerve function. Pulses, leafy greens, whole grains, eggs, dairy and fortified foods make for great sources of B vitamins.

Iron

This particular nutrient helps carry oxygen to the brain and supports neurological function. Iron can be obtained from dals, beans, sesame seeds, leafy greens and fresh meat.

Magnesium

It supports normal nerve transmission and brain-cell communication. Food items that are rich in magnesium include nuts, seeds, pulses, whole grains and leafy vegetables.

Zinc

This supports brain-cell signalling and normal neurological function. You can get it from pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, beans, dairy, eggs and seafood.

Anjali suggests noting these pointers before planning your next grocery list and sharing it with someone who is always on the lookout for the next “brain-boosting” supplement.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.