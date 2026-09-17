Shah Rukh Khan fans are thrilled as the superstar returned to X for an #AskSRK session after a long gap. The actor delighted followers by answering a range of questions, from praising Dhurandhar to sharing updates about his much-anticipated film King. Amid the lively interaction, Shah Rukh Khan also opened up about a simple morning habit that many coffee lovers and workaholics might find relatable, offering fans a glimpse into his daily routine. During one of these interactions, Shah Rukh Khan revealed a morning ritual that many workaholics and coffee lovers may relate to. When a fan asked him, "Be honest, what's the most King-like thing you do in real life?", the actor replied, "Have three cups of coffee."

He added that he needs his morning beverage in bed before anyone can speak to him. Shah Rukh further said that he drinks three cups of coffee in the morning even when he is running late for work. "Then of course on sets get shouted at for being late and have no kingly feelings left," he joked. While the actor's coffee habit may sound familiar to many people, drinking multiple cups of coffee, especially on an empty stomach, may not suit everyone.

Is Drinking Three Cups Of Coffee In The Morning Healthy?

Starting the day with coffee is not necessarily harmful. However, the impact depends on the total caffeine intake, the strength of the coffee and a person's digestive health. Dr Vineet Kumar Gupta, Senior Consultant and Unit Head, Gastroenterology, ShardaCare - Healthcity, says that having three cups of coffee is not automatically excessive, but drinking it on an empty stomach may cause discomfort in some people. "Starting the day with coffee is not necessarily harmful, but having three cups on an empty stomach may not suit everyone," he says. "Coffee stimulates the production of stomach acid and can increase gut motility, which is why some people feel the urge to use the washroom soon after drinking it," he added. Gut motility refers to the movement of food and waste through the digestive system. This is one reason why some people feel the need to use the toilet shortly after drinking coffee.

For healthy individuals, moderate coffee consumption is generally well tolerated. It may also offer certain benefits, including supporting regular bowel movements and being associated with liver health. However, coffee does not affect everyone in the same way.

Have three cups of coffee in bed before anybody can speak with me even if I am late for work!! Then of course on sets get shouted at for being late and have no Kingly feelings left!! https://t.co/etxaMWq3zl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

Why Can Coffee Cause Acidity?

Coffee contains caffeine and other compounds that may stimulate the digestive system. In some people, this can increase stomach discomfort, particularly when coffee is consumed without food. Dr Gupta explained that people with certain digestive conditions may be more sensitive to coffee. "People with acid reflux, gastritis, peptic ulcers or a sensitive stomach may experience increased acidity, heartburn, bloating or abdominal discomfort, particularly when coffee is consumed without food," he says. Acid reflux occurs when stomach contents move back into the food pipe, causing symptoms such as burning in the chest, sour taste or discomfort after meals.

Caffeine may worsen reflux symptoms in some individuals by affecting the lower oesophageal sphincter, a muscular valve that helps prevent stomach contents from moving upwards. When this valve relaxes inappropriately, reflux may become more likely. However, the response varies from person to person. Some people may experience acidity after a single cup, while others may tolerate several cups without symptoms.

Is Coffee On An Empty Stomach Bad?

Coffee on an empty stomach is not universally harmful. However, people who are prone to acidity, gastritis or reflux may find it more uncomfortable than those who drink it after eating.

Dr Gupta recommended paying attention to individual tolerance. "If someone enjoys coffee, there is no need to copy another person's routine simply because it works for them," he says. "A practical approach is to observe how your own digestive system responds. Having coffee after breakfast rather than on an empty stomach may be more comfortable for people prone to acidity," he adds. People who experience heartburn, nausea, stomach cramps or bloating after coffee may consider reducing the quantity, avoiding it before breakfast or switching to a less concentrated beverage after speaking with a healthcare professional if symptoms persist.

Three Cups Of Coffee: How Much Caffeine Is Too Much?

The number of cups alone does not determine caffeine intake. The amount of caffeine depends on the type of coffee, serving size, brewing method and strength. A small cup of instant coffee may contain less caffeine than a large mug of strongly brewed coffee. Espresso-based drinks may also vary depending on the number of shots used. Dr Gupta says it is important to consider caffeine from other sources as well. "Three cups of coffee should not automatically be considered excessive, but the total caffeine intake matters, including caffeine from tea, energy drinks, cola and chocolate," he says. People who drink coffee along with several cups of tea, energy drinks or caffeinated soft drinks may consume more caffeine than they realise. Excessive caffeine intake may cause:

Restlessness or anxiety

Increased heart rate or palpitations

Difficulty sleeping

Headaches

Stomach discomfort

Frequent urination

Tremors or jitteriness

People who are pregnant, have certain heart rhythm conditions, suffer from anxiety or have sleep problems should discuss their caffeine intake with a doctor.

What You Add To Coffee Also Matters

Coffee itself may be relatively low in calories when consumed without sugar or cream. However, the ingredients added to it can change its nutritional value. Dr Gupta says that people should also pay attention to what goes into their cup. "Large amounts of sugar, cream or high-calorie syrups can turn an otherwise relatively low-calorie beverage into a less healthy choice," he says.

Sweetened coffee drinks may contain significant amounts of added sugar, particularly when prepared with flavoured syrups, whipped cream or sweetened sauces. If you drink coffee regularly, consider limiting added sugar and choosing a preparation that suits your dietary needs. However, people do not need to completely avoid milk or other additions unless they have a specific intolerance or medical reason.

Can Coffee Affect Digestion?

Coffee can stimulate bowel activity, which may be helpful for some people who struggle with constipation. However, it may also trigger loose stools or urgency in others. People with irritable bowel syndrome or a sensitive digestive system may notice that coffee worsens abdominal discomfort or changes in bowel habits. Coffee may also affect sleep when consumed later in the day. Poor sleep can indirectly affect digestion, appetite, stress levels and overall health. For this reason, the timing of coffee matters. People who experience sleep disturbances may benefit from avoiding caffeine several hours before bedtime.

Should You Copy Shah Rukh Khan's Coffee Routine?

Shah Rukh Khan's reported routine is a personal habit and should not be treated as a universal health recommendation. A routine that suits one person may cause acidity, sleep problems or anxiety in another. Fitness, diet and wellness habits should be adapted according to age, medical history, lifestyle and individual tolerance. Dr Gupta emphasised that moderation and overall dietary balance are more important than following a celebrity's exact routine. "The key is moderation, individual tolerance and maintaining an overall balanced diet rather than following a celebrity's exact morning routine," he says.

When Should You See A Doctor?

Occasional acidity after coffee may improve by changing the timing or quantity. However, persistent digestive symptoms should not automatically be blamed on caffeine. Dr Gupta advised seeking medical evaluation if symptoms continue. "Anyone experiencing persistent heartburn, abdominal pain, vomiting, difficulty swallowing or unexplained weight loss should not simply blame coffee and should seek medical evaluation," he says. These symptoms may indicate an underlying digestive condition that requires assessment.

Shah Rukh Khan's revelation that he drinks three cups of coffee every morning has resonated with coffee lovers and workaholics. While moderate coffee consumption is generally well tolerated by many healthy adults, drinking multiple cups on an empty stomach may trigger acidity, reflux, bloating or abdominal discomfort in some people. The health impact depends on the strength of the coffee, total caffeine intake, added sugar and individual digestive tolerance. If coffee causes symptoms, try reducing the quantity or having it after breakfast. The key is not to copy a celebrity's routine, but to understand how your own body responds and maintain a balanced lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.