10 Conditions That Can Mimic Anxiety: Experts Explain

Rapid heartbeat, sweating, dizziness, chest tightness, restlessness, and nervousness are commonly associated with anxiety. However, mental health experts warn that these symptoms are not always caused by anxiety disorders alone. Several medical and psychiatric conditions can closely mimic anxiety, sometimes leading to delayed diagnosis or inappropriate treatment. In many cases, individuals may assume they are having panic attacks when the real issue could involve the heart, thyroid, blood sugar, hormones, sleep disorders, or neurological problems. Psychiatrists say anxiety itself can also imitate other illnesses, creating confusion for both patients and clinicians. Because the symptoms often overlap, proper medical evaluation becomes extremely important, especially when symptoms are persistent, severe, or sudden. Experts stress that self-diagnosis should be avoided, as identifying the underlying cause early can help prevent complications and ensure appropriate treatment.

10 Conditions That Can Mimic Anxiety

According to Dr. Samant Darshi, Consultant Psychiatrist at Psymate Healthcare, these are some of the most common conditions that can mimic anxiety symptoms.

1. Hyperthyroidism

An overactive thyroid gland can trigger symptoms nearly identical to anxiety. Excess thyroid hormones may lead to rapid heartbeat, sweating, tremors, nervousness, irritability, restlessness, and sleep disturbances. Many patients initially mistake these symptoms for panic attacks or chronic stress.

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2. Hypoglycemia

Low blood sugar levels can cause sudden shaking, dizziness, confusion, sweating, weakness, palpitations, and intense nervousness. Experts say hypoglycemia episodes are sometimes mistaken for panic attacks, especially in individuals with diabetes or irregular eating habits.

3. Cardiac Arrhythmia

Irregular heart rhythms can produce chest discomfort, palpitations, breathlessness, and sudden fear, symptoms that closely resemble anxiety attacks. Psychiatrists warn that heart-related conditions should never be ignored when symptoms are severe or occur unexpectedly.

4. Asthma

Difficulty breathing, chest tightness, and a feeling of suffocation are common in asthma and may trigger panic-like sensations. Some patients experiencing asthma flare-ups may incorrectly assume they are dealing with anxiety alone.

5. Sleep Apnea

Interrupted breathing during sleep can significantly affect mental health. Poor sleep quality caused by sleep apnea may lead to daytime fatigue, irritability, poor concentration, headaches, and heightened anxiety symptoms.

6. Iron Deficiency Anemia

Fatigue, weakness, dizziness, rapid heartbeat, and shortness of breath caused by anemia can mimic physical symptoms of anxiety. Experts say iron deficiency is particularly common among women and should not be overlooked.

7. Vestibular Disorders

Conditions affecting balance and the inner ear may cause dizziness, disorientation, nausea, and fearfulness. These symptoms can trigger panic-like episodes, especially when people feel unstable or unable to control their movements.

8. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

PTSD may present with excessive fear, hypervigilance, panic, emotional distress, and avoidance behaviours. Experts explain that trauma-related anxiety is sometimes misunderstood as generalized anxiety disorder without recognising the underlying psychological trigger.

9. Substance Withdrawal

Withdrawal from caffeine, alcohol, nicotine, or certain medications can lead to sweating, jitteriness, nervousness, tremors, restlessness, and rapid heartbeat. These symptoms often resemble severe anxiety episodes.

10. Menopause

Hormonal changes during menopause may trigger mood swings, palpitations, hot flashes, sleep disturbances, irritability, and anxiety-like symptoms. Experts say many women experience emotional and physical changes during this phase that may be confused with anxiety disorders.

Anxiety Can Also Mimic Other Disorders

Dr Trideep Choudhury, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis ADAYU explains that anxiety itself can imitate several serious conditions. Severe anxiety may sometimes resemble a heart attack because of chest tightness and sweating. Dissociation or temporary unresponsiveness during intense anxiety episodes may even mimic seizures.

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Anxiety can also present with headaches similar to migraines, body aches resembling neurological conditions, nausea and vomiting that appear like gastrointestinal infections, and repetitive fearful thoughts that may initially resemble obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

In some cases, anxiety may affect memory and concentration so severely that individuals fear they are developing cognitive decline, when the actual issue is poor focus caused by chronic stress.

When Should You Seek Medical Help?

Experts say persistent symptoms should never be ignored, especially if they interfere with daily functioning or appear suddenly. Chest pain, severe breathlessness, fainting, confusion, or recurring physical symptoms require proper medical assessment.

Mental health professionals stress that while anxiety disorders are extremely common and treatable, it is equally important to rule out underlying medical conditions before assuming stress is the only cause. Accurate diagnosis remains the key to effective treatment and long-term recovery.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.