Childhood Asthma On The Rise: Causes, Triggers, And Management Strategies

World Asthma Day is observed every year on May 5. The day aims to raise awareness on asthma wherein experts emphasise education, early diagnosis and improved care for asthma patients. Organised by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), the theme for Asthma Day 2026 is "Access to anti-inflammatory inhalers for everyone with asthma - still an urgent need". The World Health Organisation (WHO) explains that asthma is a chronic lung disease affecting people of all ages. It is caused by inflammation and muscle tightening around the airways, which makes it harder to breathe. Symptoms can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and chest tightness. These symptoms can be mild or severe and can come and go over time.

Asthma can affect people of any age. Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Tanushree Gahlot, Additional Director Respiratory Medicine, Fortis Hospital Greater Noida, said, "Childhood asthma is a known entity but it's on a rise in recent times with the ongoing changes in environment and lifestyles." Read on as Dr. Gahlot shares the causes, triggers and ways to manage childhood asthma.

Causes Of Childhood Asthma

Childhood asthma arises from a mix of genetic predisposition and environmental factors that inflame and narrow airways in children.

Genetics play a key role, as asthma often runs in families. A parent with asthma increases a child's risk of childhood asthma significantly. Allergies, such as to pollen or dust mites, are also present and this increases their susceptibility for overreactions.

Early respiratory infections, like those from viruses in infancy, can damage developing airways, increasing long-term vulnerability. Dr. Gahlot said, "It has become more prevalent with children spending more time indoors eating junk foods and studying online classes. Clearly their immunity is on a fall and diseases like allergy of skin and asthma are on the rise. Even if they do venture outside they tend to face the perils of pollutants like pm 2.5 and nitrous oxide in the air. This burns their airways and causes bronchitis inflammation of lungs."

Other factors like low birth weight, obesity, or even reduced breastfeeding may affect immune maturation.

Triggers Of Childhood Asthma

Triggers lead to acute episodes but don't cause the condition itself. They vary by child and often cause delayed responses. Common ones include respiratory viruses like colds, which inflame airways in most of the cases. Allergens such as pet dander, mold, pollen, or dust mites also tend to spark immune responses leading to mucous buildup and constriction. Irritants like tobacco smoke, strong odours from perfumes or cleaners, and air pollution directly aggravate sensitive linings.

Management Of Childhood Asthma

Childhood asthma management focuses on controlling symptoms, preventing attacks, and minimising long-term lung damage.

To manage these perils of childhood asthma, a healthy lifestyle including early yoga and good eating habits should be encouraged and they should maintain their weight

Regular outdoor play once in a while with less screens and regular vaccinations should be done to keep infections like flu in check.

Regular visits with their family doctor and lung checks with PFT should be encouraged .

Overuse of antibiotics and steroids should be discouraged and managed on a case to case basis.

Inhalers if required should be taken and not avoided if prescribed by the doctor

Avoid use of indigenous medicines which can lead to harmful effects.

Minimise exposure to allergens. Use allergen-proof bedding, HEPA filters, and pet-free bedrooms, and control mold, smoke, and pollution indoors.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.