Asthma Day: Indoor Triggers You Didn't Know Are Worsening Your Symptoms

World Asthma Day is celebrated on the first Tuesday of May every year. It is a global health event dedicated to raising awareness about asthma, a chronic respiratory condition that affects millions of people worldwide. Established by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) in 1998, this day highlights the prevalence of asthma worldwide, aiming to educate people about the symptoms, triggers, and effective management strategies for the condition.

Most people tend to look outside for reasons behind their worsening asthma symptoms, blaming factors like pollution, pollen, or changes in the weather. However, experts warn that many asthma triggers may lurk indoors, silently worsening symptoms even when you try to protect yourself.

Indoor asthma triggers to avoid

Among the most common yet often overlooked triggers are house dust mites. These tiny organisms thrive in upholstered furniture, carpets, and beds, and their waste particles can irritate the airways, especially at night, leading to coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath.

Indoor mould is another frequent culprit. Mould thrives in damp areas, such as bathrooms and poorly ventilated kitchens. Even when mould spores are not immediately visible, they can aggravate airway irritation and trigger asthma attacks.

Cleaning supplies and air fresheners are also often underestimated. Many of these products contain strong chemicals and fragrances that can irritate sensitive airways. What you perceive as a clean or fresh environment may actually increase respiratory discomfort, particularly indoors.

In modern life, new dangers have emerged. Prolonged use of air conditioning without regular filter cleaning can distribute bacteria, dust, and allergens. Additionally, smoke from incense sticks, candles, or cooking fumes can be irritating, especially in homes with poor ventilation.

Soft furniture, including pillows, plush toys, and drapes, can accumulate allergens over time. While pets provide emotional comfort, their dander can also impact air quality, lingering on surfaces and in the air.

Experts emphasise that poor indoor ventilation is a significant issue. Pollutants and allergens can build up in sealed spaces due to reduced fresh air exchange. This accumulation can exacerbate symptoms even in seemingly clean homes.

Additionally, asthma symptoms have been reported to worsen after pest control treatments at home and during the use of incense. Some patients have even experienced life-threatening reactions after using hair dye. Therefore, individuals with allergies or asthma must remain vigilant and not overlook their specific triggers.

Management tips

Effective asthma management requires identifying these hidden triggers and looking beyond medication. Simple steps such as regularly cleaning air filters, maintaining indoor dryness, washing bedding in hot water, and ensuring good ventilation can significantly reduce exposure to allergens.

Additionally, recognising patterns is vital. If symptoms worsen at home or during specific activities, it may indicate an indoor trigger that needs to be addressed.

The key message on World Asthma Day is straightforward: while preventing outdoor pollution is important for asthma management, creating safer indoor spaces is equally essential.

(Dr Sharad Joshi, Senior Director, pulmonology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.