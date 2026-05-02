Children May Be More Vulnerable To Cancer-Causing Chemicals In Water And Medicines: Study

A new study found that children may be more vulnerable to harmful chemicals than previously thought. Researchers highlight how certain substances found in drinking water and even common medicines could increase the risk of cancer, especially in younger individuals. These findings raise concerns among experts and parents about how everyday exposure to chemicals might affect children's health in the long-term. The research was conducted by scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and published in Nature Communications.

The study focuses on a chemical called NDMA (N-nitrosodimethylamine), which can be present in polluted water, processed foods, and some medications. This chemical has long been known to be potentially cancer-causing. However, researchers now believe its impact on children may be higher than on adults.

What The Study Found

The research showed that young individuals are more sensitive to NDMA exposure. In experiments with mice, younger animals showed much higher levels of DNA damage and cancer compared to adult mice exposed to the same amount of the chemical.

This suggests that children are not just "small adults" when it comes to health risks. Their bodies respond differently to harmful substances. Even low levels of exposure, which might seem safe for adults, could be more dangerous for children over time.

Bevin Engelward, an MIT professor of biological engineering, said, "We really hope that groups that do safety testing will change their paradigm and start looking at young animals, so that we can catch potential carcinogens before people are exposed. As a solution to cancer, cancer prevention is clearly much better than cancer treatment, so we hope we can spot dangerous chemicals before people are exposed, and therefore prevent extensive cancer risk."

Why Children Are More Vulnerable

One key reason behind this increased risk is how children's bodies grow and develop. In early life, cells divide more rapidly as the body grows. This rapid cell division can turn small amounts of DNA damage into permanent mutations, which may eventually lead to cancer.

Also, children's bodies are less able to break down and remove toxic chemicals compared to adults. Their organs are still developing, and their immune systems are not fully mature. This makes it easier for harmful substances to stay in their bodies longer and cause damage.

Sources Of Harmful Chemicals

NDMA is not an isolated chemical found in rare conditions. It can enter daily life in several ways:

Drinking water contaminated by industrial pollution

Medications, including some widely used drugs

Processed foods and environmental exposure

Pharmaceutical pollution is also a growing concern. Studies show that residues from medicines can enter water systems through wastewater and improper disposal, making their way into rivers and even drinking water supplies. In some cases, babies and children may also be exposed to additional chemicals through medicines themselves. Research has found that certain additives in liquid medicines may have potential toxic effects, especially in very young infants.

Real-World Scenario

The study also connects its findings to real-life situations. For example, earlier research linked NDMA-contaminated water in Wilmington, Massachusetts, to an increased number of childhood cancer cases in the 1990s.

Between 1990 and 2000, several children in that area were diagnosed with cancer, raising concerns about long-term exposure to contaminated water. Although direct cause-and-effect can be complex to prove, such patterns strengthen the argument that environmental chemicals can have serious health impacts on children.

Concerns About Chemical Exposure

NDMA is just one of many chemicals that children may be exposed to. Studies have shown that young children are often exposed to a wide range of substances, including plastics, pesticides, and household chemicals. Some of these are linked to hormone disruption, immune problems, and even cancer risk.

For example, research found dozens of different chemicals present in young children's bodies. This highlights how widespread chemical exposure has become in modern life.

Tips To Reduce Exposure

Here are some steps that can help reduce exposure and risk of cancer.

Improving water treatment and monitoring systems

Ensuring stricter testing of medicines for children

Reducing industrial pollution and chemical waste

Safe disposal of unused medications

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.