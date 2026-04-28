Do You Know What Triggers Seasonal Allergies? Key Facts You Shouldn't Ignore

If you find yourself sneezing more, dealing with a runny nose, or waking up with itchy eyes at certain times of the year, you are likely experiencing seasonal allergies. Often dismissed as a minor inconvenience, the seasonal allergies can disrupt daily life, sleep, and even productivity. It is important to understand what triggers, them is the first step towards managing symptoms effectively. As per a research published in journal Dovepress, scientists are monitoring a rise in "thunderstorm asthma" events, where heavy rain breaks pollen grains into tiny, highly allergenic particles that are inhaled deeper into the lungs.

What Are Seasonal Allergies?

Seasonal allergies, also known as allergic rhinitis, occur when your immune system overreacts to airborne substances that are usually harmless. When exposed to these triggers, the body releases chemicals like histamine, which cause inflammation and typical allergy symptoms.

Also read: Seasonal Allergies: 8 Tips To Keep Yourself Protected During Seasonal Changes

Common Triggers You Should Know

Different seasons bring different allergens. Identifying your trigger can help you prepare in advance.

Pollen From Trees And Grass

Pollen is one of the most common causes of seasonal allergies.

Tree pollen is more common in spring

Grass pollen peaks in late spring and early summer

These tiny particles can travel long distances in the air, making exposure difficult to avoid.

Dust And Mould Growth

Humidity and changing weather conditions can encourage mould growth, both indoors and outdoors. Mould spores can trigger allergy symptoms similar to pollen.

Air Pollution

Pollutants can worsen allergic reactions by irritating the respiratory tract and making it more sensitive to allergens.

Weather Changes

Sudden shifts in temperature, wind, and humidity can influence how allergens spread in the air. Windy days, for instance, can carry more pollen, increasing exposure.

Symptoms To Watch For

Seasonal allergies can affect the nose, eyes, throat, and even the skin.

Common symptoms include:

Sneezing

Runny or blocked nose

Itchy or watery eyes

Scratchy throat

Fatigue

In some cases, allergies may also worsen conditions like asthma.

Why Some People Are More Affected

Not everyone reacts to allergens in the same way. Certain factors can increase your risk:

Family history of allergies

Existing asthma or respiratory conditions

Frequent exposure to pollutants

Weak immune response

Children and young adults are particularly prone, although allergies can develop at any age.

How To Reduce Exposure

While you cannot completely avoid allergens, you can reduce your exposure with a few practical steps:

Keep windows closed during high pollen days

Use air purifiers indoors

Shower and change clothes after coming from outdoors

Avoid outdoor activities during peak pollen times

Keep indoor spaces clean and dust-free

Treatment Options

Managing seasonal allergies usually involves a combination of prevention and medication. Common treatments include:

Antihistamines to reduce symptoms

Nasal sprays to relieve congestion

Eye drops for irritation

In more severe cases, doctors may recommend allergy shots or immunotherapy.

Also read: Woke Up With A Blocked Nose? Here's Why It's Happening And What To Do About It

When To See A Doctor

If your symptoms are persistent, severe, or affecting your quality of life, it is best to consult a healthcare professional. You should also seek medical advice if:

Over-the-counter medications do not help

You experience breathing difficulty

Symptoms interfere with sleep or daily activities

Seasonal allergies are common, but they should not be ignored. Knowing your triggers, taking preventive measures, and seeking timely treatment can make a significant difference. With the right approach, you can manage symptoms effectively and enjoy each season without constant discomfort.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.