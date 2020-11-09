Seasonal Allergies In Kids: Do's And Don'ts To Fight Symptoms Effectively

Keep indoors dust free to reduce symptoms of seasonal allergies

The number of children presenting with cough, cold with every season change is on a constant rise. Several factors contribute to these symptoms which can cause multiple discomforts. Before digging into the subject any further let's see what the common seasonal respiratory allergens are. Some of these are dust mites, pollution, pollens and pet allergens. A drop in temperature may also lead to these discomforts. Children also fall sick during this season very frequently. Kids have growing bodies and immune system which makes them more vulnerable. Dr. Charu Kalra who is a Pediatric at Max hospital shares some tips to protect your children from health ailments linked with weather change or seasonal allergies.

Don'ts:

1. Not consulting the pediatrician

Never delay the examination of the child with cough or frequent cold. Always discuss family history of allergies to your munchkin's doctor. Never stop any medication without doctor's advice.

2. Do not stop nebulization/inhalers abruptly

To put it straight across- 'inhaler or nebulization is not at all habit-forming rather they delay the progression of the disease and improves the quality of life' so until and unless advised by your doctor never abruptly stop inhalers.

3. Avoid dust accumulating materials in the house

If your little one suffers from seasonal allergies remove fur soft toys from his room. Make sure there are not many rugs in the house. Also, don't keep unnecessary cushions, fur pillows, rugs in the house. These all accumulate dust leading to increase in symptoms.

Avoid accumulation of dust in the house to prevent seasonal allergies

4. Avoid activities related to allergies during change of weather:

Usually, there are 4 season changes witnessed in a year and if one gets to identify this period and take precautions allergy bouts can be reduced to a great extent. So, avoid house paints, wood paints, any carpenter related work or even rigorous dustings during these season changes.

Do's:

1. Build up immunity:

Make sure your child eats 2-3 servings of fruits, more of citrus and seasonal fruits, vegetables, lots of grains and legumes in daily diet.

2. Take good amount of lung protective vitamins and minerals:

Vitamin A: carrots, pumpkin

Vitamin C: citrus fruits

Vitamin D: take supplements if recommended by your doctor

Zinc: whole grains, nuts (cashew) and seeds like flaxseeds

3. Fennel seeds:

According to studies, fennel seeds or sauf have been found astonishingly beneficial for the prevention of asthma attacks. Offer your kid with fennel tea or fennel milk.

4. Pine nuts:

There is enough scientific prove regarding the merits of pine nuts for asthma and allergy prevention. Pine nuts in form of nuts or as pine nut oil can be used.

Consumption of a healthy diet can help prevent illness in kids

5. Use air purifier:

Generous use of air purifiers in the house not only prevents allergies and asthma attacks but also decreases the chances of frequent infections.

6. Make sure nose of the child remains open

Frequent use of nasal drops and regular steam inhalation (one can put a few drops of eucalyptus oil in a steamer for better results) can help reduce seasonal cough and cold.

(Write up by Dr. Charu Kalra, Consultant - Pediatrics, Max Multi Speciality Centre, Noida)

