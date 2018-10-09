Do You Always Fall Prey To Seasonal Allergies? Control Your Allergies By These Natural Antihistamines

One generally avoids taking medications for seasonal allergies.

Seasonal allergies can make you feel terrible. You suffer from sneezing, red or puffy eyes, congestion, and sinus pressure all of which are unbearable. One generally avoids taking medications for these symptoms. Fortunately, there is evidence that some natural solutions can ease your symptoms. There are numerous drugs for allergies but these medicines have their own side effects as well. The functioning of histamines can help you better understand how natural antihistamines can be a relief during the allergy season. Your allergies are an immune response to a harmless substance. This substance whether it is pollen or dust comes into contact with the cells in the mucus membranes of your nose, mouth, intestines, lungs, stomach and throat. This triggers the release of histamine. Histamine is a protein that causes all of the symptoms you associate with allergies sneezing, watery eyes and other cold-like symptoms you despise. Antihistamines on the other hand block the histamine activity, seeking to stop the allergic reaction. Therefore, eating a diet rich in natural antihistamines can help prevent the allergic reactions thereby reducing the need for the drugs.

Have a look at top 5 natural antihistamines that help fight seasonal allergies:

1. Probiotics:

Probiotics are micro organisms that offer numerous health benefits by helping the body maintain a healthful balance of gut bacteria. Probiotics may also boost a person's immune system, which can help the body fight off allergies. You should include foods like kefir, yogurt and traditional buttermilk in your diet.

2. Quercetin:

Quercetin which is usually derived from pigments in apple skins and the inner skins of red onions is extremely helpful. The ideal way to take quercetin is with a coconut drink. The good fat in coconut makes quercetin more bio available. Turmeric is yet another excellent remedy for reducing inflammation associated with allergies. Foods that you should incorporate in your diet are mango, apple, pineapple, strawberries, cherries, broccoli and oranges.

3. Vitamin C:

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant and is loaded with several health benefits, including its wonderful ability to act as an effective antihistamine. Vitamin C is beneficial for those suffering from allergies because it prevents the formation of histamine. It also reduces inflammation by helping to better balance the immune system. Include citrus fruits and other fruits like strawberries, pineapples, kiwi, watermelons and mangoes in your diet.

4. Salt:

Salt is one of the most underrated natural allergy remedies, yet it is effective in relieving many of the symptoms that commonly occur with allergies. When allergy symptoms flare, put a small amount of unprocessed salt at the end of your tongue and allow it to be absorbed. You would feel its effects within seconds. Although you may need to experiment with the amount and frequency of using salt until you find what suits best for your body.

5. Omega-3 fatty acids:

Omega-3 fatty acids are effective in reducing allergic reactions through their anti-inflammatory properties. Omega-3 fatty acids are found in foods such as fish, flax seed oil, chia seeds, soya beans, canola oil and walnuts. Therefore, you should include them in your diet.

