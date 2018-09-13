This Flat Belly Drink You Never Knew: Find Out All About Kefir And How Much To Have

Kefir and its health benefits

What is kefir? Does it taste good? Is it nutritious? Well! All your answers are here. Kefir is a cultured, fermented beverage that tastes almost like a yogurt drink. It has a creamy flavor, and it has a wealth of nutrients. Kefir is most commonly made with dairy milk, but it can be made with non-dairy alternatives as well like rice milk, goat's milk, coconut milk or coconut water. Kefir is fermented therefore; most people who are lactose intolerant can opt for kefir. Now adays, kefir is easily available in the general stores. As kefir is a fermented drink, one must adhere to the strict guidelines to ensure that it is safe for consumption. If it is made incorrectly it can make you fall ill. It is advisable to buy kefir from a reputable source and look at the nutritional label before buying, rather than making it at home.

Photo Credit: iStock

1. Prevents Cancer: A life-threatening disease, cancer is spread by uncontrollable growth of cancerous cells and tumor. The amount of good bacteria which is found in the kefir has the potential to impede the tumor development. The probiotics in the kefir slows down the conversion of specific components into carcinogens in your body. Kefir is even said to work as an antioxidant which is necessary to strengthen your immune system.

2. Detoxifier: Your body needs detoxification regularly to discard the harmful toxins, chemicals and poisonous waste. Regular consumption of kefir helps remove toxins, and the other health benefits will function to strengthen your internal body.

3. Improved stomach health: Stomach has both good and bad bacteria. Maintaining a balance between the two helps keep the stomach healthy. Kefir is a probiotic food which helps in treating diarrhea caused by infection or antibiotics. Kefir also helps in treating peptic ulcers.

4. Weight loss: If you include low-fat kefir in your diet, it will help you lose weight. Kefir is rich in protein which helps you feel full for long periods of time. Although, drinking too much kefir can hinder weight loss and even lead to weight gain.

Kefir is rich in protein which helps you feel full for long periods of time.

Photo Credit: iStock

